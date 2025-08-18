Enid hospital shooting at Integris Health Center leaves James Bode security guard & suspect gunman dead following domestic incident at nearby resident migrating to medical facility.

A gunman and a hospital security guard are dead after shots were fired at the Integris Health Center late Sunday night in Enid, Oklahoma authorities said.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the incident started with a domestic call just before 11 p.m. at a home near the hospital. OSBI said Enid police then tracked the suspect’s vehicle to Integris Health off Owen K. Garriott Road a few minutes later.

When they got to the hospital, they found the suspect parked outside the front doors, KOCO reported.

James Bode, Enid, Oklahoma hospital security guard killed in shooting

OSBI said the suspect then shot at officers before going into the hospital and firing several shots inside. Police went inside, finding a victim dead before shooting and killing the suspect.

According to the OSBI, the victim was a security guard at the hospital. The victim’s name has not been released.

Nevertheless social media alluded to the victim as that of James Bode, with one post on Facebook stating, ‘Has anyone heard is James bode ok he is the security guard at bass hospital.’

Responded one commentator, ‘News just said that the security guard didn’t make it.’

Posted another on FB: ‘JW was a true man. I got the privilege of sitting next to him during all of our CLEET training classes. He was a gentle giant who had some wild stories. From his career in law enforcement to his life of martial arts. He took his job serious as one should.’

The suspect’s name has not been released. OSBI said they believe there is no relation between the two. No one else was hurt.

No known motive

Hunter McKee with the OSBI said law enforcement acted quickly to stop the gunman.

‘We’re very fortunate that no one else was hit. This could have been a lot worse. We’re fortunate officers ended the threat as quickly as they did,’ McKee said according to News9.

The hospital remains open, but patients are asked to use side entrances as the investigation is ongoing. Authorities had yet to say what led to the gunman barging to the hospital facility and their relation to the entity.