Emerson Evans, McLean County, Illinois man causes Bloomington girlfriend’s unborn child to die after slipping girlfriend, abortion pill, mifepristone without her permission after telling police he was helping her make the decision to end the pregnancy.

‘He said he was helping her…’ An Illinois man is accused of slipping his girlfriend an abortion drug that caused her unborn child to die after she suffered a miscarriage in her apartment in Bloomington.

Emerson Evans, 31, of Normal, appeared before Judge Amy McFarland on Monday afternoon for a pretrial detention hearing on two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child. Following his appearance, the man was ordered to be held at the McLean County Jail awaiting trial.

Evans was formally charged Saturday after the girlfriend he drugged her with the abortion pill mifepristone without her knowledge to terminate the pregnancy. She was seven weeks pregnant at the time.

Police who had arrived at the woman’s residence, Friday afternoon found her in the bathroom surrounded by a pool of blood, Bloomington Police stated in a news release.

According to WCIA, court documents allege that Evans initially denied doing anything wrong, but later admitted to giving his girlfriend the abortion drug mifepristone.

Prosecutors claim the man made the decision to end the pregnancy without the victim’s consent after previously telling the victim he ‘wanted to end the pregnancy.’

Evans allegedly inserted four mifepristone into his girlfriend vaginally. The recommended dose is one pill, taken orally.

Evans told police that he was helping ‘make the decision for her,’ WEEK reported, and that he believed she knew he was giving her the abortion-inducing pills.

Of note, Evans who has three of his four children living with him had no prior criminal conviction. Evans is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12.

Similar to first-degree murder, the penalty for intentional homicide of an unborn child is 20-to-60-years in prison, and under some circumstances, life in prison.

Of note, abortion is legal in Illinois.