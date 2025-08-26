Iryna Zarutska Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death by Decarlos Brown

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Career criminal arrested in murder of Ukrainian woman who fled war for...

Iryna Zarutska Ukrainian refugee who had fled her war-ravaged homeland in search of safety and better life in the United States is stabbed to death by Decarlos Brown, homeless repeat offender with long criminal rap sheet.

She survived conflict and war in her home country, only to meet death when she fled to the United States believing she had finally found a better and safer life…

A young Ukrainian woman who fled to the United States seeking a better life was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was found dead at 9.55pm on Friday at South End light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ukrainian refugee had moved to the U.S in search of a safer and better life

The woman had only recently moved to the US from Ukraine in an effort to escape the ongoing war with Russia.

Decarlos Brown, 34, was arrested shortly after police arrived on the scene.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing.

Zarutska was ‘hoping for a new beginning,’ loved ones say.

‘This is an irreparable loss for her family,’ a GoFundMe set up to support Zarutska’s aunt read.

‘We have created this fundraiser to support Valeria and her loved ones during this heartbreaking time and to help them with the unexpected expenses.’

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, and was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Brown has been arrested multiple times with arrests dating back as far as 2011, and is reportedly homeless.

Violent crime in Charlotte, North Carolina

According to The Charlotte Observer, most of the charges faced during that time, including felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats, have been dropped.

Councilman Edwin Peacock is now pressing officials for explanations, stressing that residents no longer feel secure using public transportation. “Right now, the trust and confidence that we have right now, and particularly between South End and Uptown, it’s very fragile right now,” he said.

Zarutska’s decision to flee Ukraine comes after more than three years of war after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

A week ago, President Donald Trump said he had set in motion arrangements for direct peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

But Russian officials have signaled that such a summit won’t happen any time soon as it continues to bombard Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 104 strike and decoy drones on Sunday night, targeting the country’s north and east.

Meanwhile, violent crime remains a major issue in Charlotte which has a higher-than-average crime rate compared to other US cities.

Charlotte, NC, experiences a crime rate that ranks it safer than only 3% of U.S. cities, according to recent analytics.

Violent crimes, including assault and robbery, occur at a rate of 7.46 incidents per 1,000 residents, equating to a 1 in 134 chance of victimization.