El Dorado county shooting: Darin McFarlin, California fire captains kills girlfriend & son at his Cameron Park residence. Victims id as Marissa and Josiah Divodi-Lessa. No known motive.

A California firefighter is accused of shooting dead his girlfriend and her young son.

Darin McFarlin, 47, is alleged to have shot and killed his girlfriend Marissa N. Divodi-Lessa and her son, Josiah Divodi-Lessa.

Darin McFarlin active fire captain with Calfire

Notice of the mother and son’s deaths came after deputies with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. Thursday to a Cameron Park home in the 3000 block of Oakwood Road in Cameron Park, which is some 30 miles east on Sacramento.

Upon arriving, they found the two victims inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Divodi-Lessa was pronounced dead on scene while paramedics rushed her son to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators identified McFarlin as a person of interest and arrested him a couple hours later on homicide charges. McFarlin works for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as CalFire.

The shooting took place at McFarlin’s Cameron Park residence where his partner and young son resided WWNY-TV reported.

Another juvenile in the home was found safe the outlet reported. It’s unclear at this time how they are connected to the others involved.

The Buckeye Union School District said Josiah was a second-grade student at Blue Oak Elementary.

El Dorado shooting: No known motive

Neighbors said they didn’t hear any gunshots Thursday night, and one neighbor even mentioned seeing McFarlin in the morning, waving hello as he always did. She was shocked to learn of the violence that happened hours after their greeting.

According to KCRA, McFarlin is a fire captain for the Amador El Dorado unit. The agency, which is tasked with fighting California’s wildfires. As of Sunday morning, more than 1,000 of the arrested firefighter’s comrades were battling a nearby wildfire that was 37 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

On August 22nd, at 5:30am Darin McFarlin, was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for two counts of homicide. He is being held on zero dollar bail.

Cops have not released a motive for the slaying.

A fundraiser for the slain mother and young son had as of Sunday night raised just on $32,428.