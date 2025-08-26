Cara Stapleton, Boston fire cadet arrested beating ‘cheating’ boyfriend in Quincy as she pleads not guilty to charges of assault and battery on ‘an intimate partner’.

A Boston fire cadet was arrested for allegedly punching her ‘cheating’ boyfriend. The episode which took place over the weekend is reported to have occurred in front of police.

Cara Stapleton, a recent graduate of the Boston Fire Academy, hit the victim in the face several times as he lay on his back in the parking lot outside of Chantey Restaurant in Quincy on Sunday evening, WCVB reported.

The report stated police officers witnessing the alleged beatdown.

‘On and off’ boyfriend assaulted

Stapleton and the man had just been thrown out of a neighboring waterfront restaurant, with cops saying the woman had a ‘strong odor’ of alcohol and bloodshot eyes.

‘I activated my emergency siren to alert the two parties, and this is when I again witnessed Stapleton open hand slap (the man) in the face,’ an officer wrote in her police report.

Stapleton is alleged to have confessed to police that the man she hit was her ‘boyfriend, no ex-boyfriend,’ and that he had cheated on her.

Added the police report, ‘Stapleton then asked me to take the handcuffs off of her because she has to be at EMT school the following morning.’

The fire cadet is alleged to have told the arresting officer that she feared she would lose her job if she were arrested.

Stapleton was charged with assault and battery on an intimate partner.

Recent Boston fire cadet pleads not guilty

She was among scores of Boston Fire Department recruits pinned at a graduation ceremony earlier this month, according to footage posted by the department.

Her now ‘ex-boyfriend’ repeatedly swore at officers and denied he suffered any injuries at the scene. He was then taken to the Quincy Police Department under protective custody and was ‘extremely uncooperative’ with the booking process, WCVB reported.

At her arraignment on Monday, Stapleton pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance, court records show. As part of her release she was ordered to stay away from her ‘ex’.

Not immediately clear is if Stapleton continued to remain employed as a fire fighter.