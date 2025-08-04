Baton Rouge murder-suicide: Alanna Singleton, Louisiana woman shot dead by boyfriend, Paul Varnado weeks after she was given order of protection.

A Baton Rouge woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend over the weekend in what Louisiana authorities said was a domestic murder-suicide.

Paul Varnado, 54, is alleged to have shot and killed 54-year-old Alanna Singleton at her home on Arleen Avenue, East Baton Rouge Parish, Sunday morning, just on 9.40 a.m, before turning the murder weapon on himself.

Deputies said it happened just a few weeks after Singleton sought legal protection against him, according to WBRZ.

Two prior order of protection against boyfriend leading up to murder-suicide

Parish court records show Singleton had recently been granted a protective order on June 25, requiring Varnado to stay at least 100 yards away, the outlet reported.

The order came after Varnado’s June 24 arrest for domestic abuse battery. In that case, deputies said he attacked Singleton during an argument, throwing her down a staircase and leaving her bruised and bleeding.

Documents say that the argument started over Varnado saying that he believed Singleton had his car keys and cellphone. Varnado was booked and then released after signing a protective order, which he did not abide by.

Of note, an initial order of protection was issued on March 19 only to be later dismissed on May 14, WAFB reported.

Around 10 murder-suicides occur each week in the United States, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths annually. Intimate partner violence is involved in nearly two-thirds of all murder-suicides. More than half (57%) of homicide victims in murder-suicides were current or former intimate partners of the perpetrator.

A history of domestic violence, suicidal threats or attempts, and access to firearms are among the key warning signs of potential murder-suicide incidents.