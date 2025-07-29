Roland Schmidt, Schaumburg, Illinois man shoots & kills daughter in law, Christine Moyer at a family wedding days after filing for divorce from his son.

An Illinois man is accused of shooting and killing his daughter in law at a Schaumburg wedding after the victim recently filing for divorce from his son.

Roland Schmidt, 76, appeared in court on Monday where he faced first degree murder, with a presiding judge keeping him in jail until his next court hearing.

Prosecutors allege say Schmidt shooting his daughter in law, Christine Moyer, 45, execution style in front of other family members while attending a wedding last week.

In a Facebook release, the Schaumberg Police Department stated on July 25, Schmidt attended a family wedding at the Marriott off North Martingale Road where his son and Moyer were present. Just weeks before that wedding, Schmidt was told by his son that Moyer had planned to divorce him.

According to prosecutors, Schmidt had planned the killing for a week and was going to commit suicide afterwards, WGN9 reported.

Prosecutors said the family sat together at the wedding, with the father coming up behind Moyer as she later made her way to the parking lot to leave and shooting her in the back of the head as she talked to another family member, ABC7Chicago reported.

Schmidt was ‘subdued on the ground by a citizen’ and turned over to police, according to the press release.

Police found a firearm at the scene.

‘He executed her in the presence of her own family,’ Cook County Ellen Mandeltort said according to the Daily Herald.

The victim was described as being a mother of two children.

Schmidt is scheduled to to return to court on August 22.