Mindy Michelle Osteen shoots & kills Christopher Travis Jones the father of her children outside Starke daycare center in Florida. Shooting happened at Auntie Lili’s Child Care Center, Bradford County. Parents had been in a prior relationship.

A woman with a history of prior domestic violence arrests allegedly shot and killed the father of her child outside a daycare in Starke, Florida while both were there to pick up their kids.

Mindy Michelle Osteen, 34, reportedly shot 37-year-old Christopher Travis Jones multiple times outside the Auntie Lili’s Child Care Center.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, near West Washington Street and North Lake Street in Starke, Florida.

Woman approached the father of her child sitting in car before firing gunshots

The man was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead, FirstCoastNews reported.

Osteen was arrested at the scene, and a weapon recovered on her person.