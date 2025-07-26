Mindy Michelle Osteen shoots & kills Christopher Travis Jones the father of her children outside Starke daycare center in Florida. Shooting happened at Auntie Lili’s Child Care Center, Bradford County. Parents had been in a prior relationship.
A woman with a history of prior domestic violence arrests allegedly shot and killed the father of her child outside a daycare in Starke, Florida while both were there to pick up their kids.
Mindy Michelle Osteen, 34, reportedly shot 37-year-old Christopher Travis Jones multiple times outside the Auntie Lili’s Child Care Center.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, near West Washington Street and North Lake Street in Starke, Florida.
Woman approached the father of her child sitting in car before firing gunshots
The man was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead, FirstCoastNews reported.
Osteen was arrested at the scene, and a weapon recovered on her person.
Osteen was being held without bond pending her first court appearance Saturday morning.
A Facebook release from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies Office stated the shooting erupting following Osteen approaching a vehicle where Jones was sitting and firing multiple shots.
Deputies say the mother walked from one side of the car to the other and started shooting the man with a handgun, bctelegraph reported.
It is believed both were parents to a child being picked up.
It remained unclear whether any children witnessed the shooting.
Domestic violence at Florida daycare center
The woman made statements indicating she was involved in the shooting when deputies arrived on the scene and was taken into custody without resistance.
Officials say both parents had a history of domestic violence. A search through jail records shows Osteen having been arrested several times since 2013 on charges including battery, fraud, drug possession, and producing meth.
Osteen reportedly had a lengthy criminal record and has previously served time in jail according to ActionNewsJax.
Authorities confirmed the two shared children, and had been previously in a relationship. Not immediately clear is what led up to the woman targeting the man.