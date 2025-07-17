North Ridgeville teacher promises to never stalk ex boyfriend again

Define obsessed…? A fourth grade teacher in Ohio was on Thursday sentenced to 7 days jail and court ordered mental health counseling after previously pleading guilty to stalking her former boyfriend.

Hannah Freeman, 27, a former teacher and cheerleading coach at Ranger High-Tech Academy with the North Ridgeville School District, pled guilty in June to disorderly conduct, possessing criminal tools, and obstruction after her former boyfriend reported the woman stalking him.

Westlake Police Department claimed she broke into the man’s car twice along with following her former boyfriend to work at least 33 times on 19 different days over the course of one month, according to WKYC.

Hannah Freeman bad break up

According to Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel, Freeman’s ex-boyfriend, who had moved on with a new partner, called police on Nov. 6. 2024 to report he had observed Freeman take a laptop and other belongings from his unlocked vehicle. At the time the un-named man’s vehicle was parked in a lot on Detroit Road in Westlake.

The man also told police Freeman had been showing up unexpectedly at his home, his parent’s home, and his job for approximately the last six months.

The ex-boyfriend called police again on Nov. 7, 2024 to report Freeman had followed him to his job in Westlake and when he went inside the building, Freeman reportedly entered his vehicle.

Westlake police responded and said they found Freeman inside her own car with several of her ex-boyfriend’s stolen items, leading to her arrest.

NEW: Ohio fourth grade teacher sentenced to jail after stalking ex-boyfriend 33 times and breaking into his car twice Hannah Freeman, 27, was sentenced to 7 days in jail and 18 months of probation for stalking her ex Police say she broke into his car twice and followed him to…

Upon Freeman’s arrest, the former girlfriend was charged with several felony counts including menacing by stalking, trespass, theft, identity fraud and theft of drugs.

The educator’s arrest led to Freeman being placed on administrative leave from North Ridgeville Schools district.

‘This matter does not pertain directly to school activities, and as such, the district will not be issuing additional statements at this time,’ North Ridgeville City Schools said at the time according to WOIO.

‘However, North Ridgeville City Schools is committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement as needed to support a thorough and fair resolution.’

Prior to her sentencing on Wednesday, Freeman who had pled guilty on lesser charges told Cuyahoga County Judge David Matia that she had learned her lesson.

‘I regret the incident. I definitely acted out of emotion and I regret that decision that I made that night,’ Freeman told the court.

‘I will take steps that are necessary to move on from this incident and you will not see me back here again.’

Bizzarre break up

But the judge was not convinced and sentenced Freeman to 18 months of probation, with the first seven days to be served at the county jail.

‘This is frankly a bizzarro breakup between two professionals,’ said Judge Matia. ‘The pre-sentence investigation does not paint a pretty picture of your behavior, Ms. Freeman. You should’ve known that it was over. It was my understanding the victim had someone else in his life.’

Judge David Matia also sentenced Hannah Freeman to mental health counseling and ordered her to be on GPS monitoring along with being ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Upon being sentenced, Freeman exploded into tears and distress, (see above video) with her defense attorney arguing with Judge Matia about her ‘surprise’ jailing.

Of note, Freeman has yet to return to the school she’d previously taught after being placed on admin leave.