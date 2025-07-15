Elizabeth Drake, Green Bay, Wisconsin true crime blogger sentenced after leaving elderly mom to rot in urine and flee infested room for a year with bedsores while working on her blog from the other room at their shared residence.

When life follows art blogging …. A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to jail after admitting to neglecting her bed bound mother in a pestilent bound conditions for over a year while running a true crime blog in the other room.

Elizabeth Drake of Green Bay appearing in court on Monday pled no content to intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, and improper animal shelter. The victim’s mother was found covered in bedsores, urine and bug droppings according to cops.

As part of her sentencing, Drake was sentenced to one year in prison plus nine months in jail, along with three years extended supervision. She was also ordered to have no contact with her 72-year-old mother, FOX11 reported.

Elderly mom lived in deplorable conditions while daughter blogged from other room

Notice of the household calamity came when in December 13, 2023, a delivery driver called 911 after hearing ‘an elderly lady banging on windows, yelling for help and to call police,’ according to a previously filed complaint. When Green Bay police officers arrived, Drake met them on the front porch and told them her mother was fine. An officer said they needed to see for themselves, with Drake responding that her mother’s room was ‘messy.’

Define messy?

Upon entering the home, cops found the residence cluttered and having a ‘very obnoxious smell,’ described as ‘animal, garbage, urine, and feces.’ A mattress and blankets covered the floor, which the officers were forced to walk on instead of the floor. ‘Bugs were all over the home,’ the officers wrote in a criminal complaint.

But that was before cops entered the mother’s room. Yes kids, let’s knock on dear mommy’s desperate door and save her together…

Upon entering the room, cops were unable to immediately see the elderly woman because of “the amount of garbage and other items in the room,” which included “soiled diapers, garbage, clothes, pop cans and other miscellaneous items.”

Pause. Reflect. Say a prayer for Mother Teresa and proceed to walk this way…

A further inspection of the room led to the elderly woman being found with ‘bed sores, urine material stuck to her hair, and what looked to be bug droppings on her.’ During questioning, the victim told officers that she’d fallen a year ago and broken her leg and that her daughter was ‘supposed to take care of her,’ but she had not been taken out of the bed for bathing or using the restroom in ‘at least a year.’

Let’s pause here for half a sec kids. And soak this all in. Not allowed to use the toilet for over a year.

Drake while acknowledging the house’s was in a ‘terrible condition,’ defended herself, insisting that her mother ‘chose’ to live in it. At some point, Drake admitted ‘ignoring her mother’s cries for help,’ because it bothered her while running her crime blog. Indeed.

Green Bay Crime Reports Facebook followers tops 158,000

LawandCrime identified the blog as Green Bay Crime Reports. That website has since been taken down, but not before Drake wrote about her arrest. She also ran a Green Bay Crime Reports Facebook page, which as of Monday had around 158,000 followers.

Drake said she’d considered sound-proofing her mother’s room so no one could hear her screams while further claiming that she was ‘happy this happened’ so the poor woman could be removed from her care.

Not immediately clear is whether Drake had written a blog post about the ongoing neglect she’d subjected her elderly mother to along with a viral post about her sentencing…