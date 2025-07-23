Devin Wayne Hughes, Birmingham, Alabama man shot and killed while driving car in Ensley. Person of interest in custody. No known motive.

A Birmingham, Alabama man was shot and killed while driving his car with two passengers, who exited the vehicle and flagged police after the vehicle crashing into a tree.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old local man, Devin Wayne Hughes.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of Wednesday, circa 3 a.m, with responding officers finding a crashed sedan at the 4100 block of Avenue L in Ensley, AL reported.

Police say someone opened fire on Devin and his two passengers at a nearby location. Despite being shot, Devin Hughes tried to drive away but crashed shortly after. His two friends got out and went for help, later flagging down an officer.

Devin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not immediately clear is how the victim came to be shot, and whether he and his passengers had been intentionally targeted, and if so, why?

Birmingham police have a person of interest in custody, WVTM13 reported.

That individual has yet to be identified along with their relation, if any, to the victim and the vehicle’s occupants.

The deadly shooting is the second in Birmingham in less than 24 hours, and the 44th so far for the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.