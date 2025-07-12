T’Mone Michelle Williams shoots and kills William Todd Austin father of her baby then self at Arlington Texas hair salon. Couple had recently broken up. The baby father, was the owner of Credit Champs and was on his way to becoming a financial success.

A woman entered a hair salon and shot a man multiple times before shooting herself according to Arlington, Texas authorities.

The un-named woman is alleged to have entered the Spa Galleria on South Cooper st, Friday morning, 10.15 a.m, before shooting the victim,37-year-old-man, William Todd Austin, before then shooting herself dead after police confronting her.

Officers said the woman, identified as T’Mone Michelle Williams, 37, on social media was attempting to leave the building when they arrived.

Arlington, Texas baby momma had recently welcomed a baby with the victim

She then went back inside the salon and shot herself, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital, FOX4 reported.

The victim is alleged to have been the father of the female shooter’s son according to social media and that the shooter and victim had been previously ‘romantically involved.’

A regard of the victim’s social media profile revealed Todd Austin to be the owner of Credit Champs, business credit.

Wrote one commentator just one day before on the victim’s Facebook wall, ‘If you’re reading this you will become the first Multi Millionaire in your family.’

Not immediately clear is how recently the couple’s relationship ended and who ended it.

Images as recent as of the beginning of this year showed the couple lapping in luxury, with Williams helping the father of her baby promoting his credit business.

Authorities continue to investigate.