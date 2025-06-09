Mobile, Alabama mom shot dead by son who was then shot dead...

Traci Lavern McDuffie, Mobile, Alabama mom shot dead by her son, Brandon McDuffie, who was then shot dead by his older brother, Brent Trevon McDuffie after turning to fire at the sibling during domestic incident.

An Alabama mother was shot and killed by one of her sons, who was then shot dead by her other son during an incident at a Mobile residence over the weekend.

Traci Lavern McDuffie, 52, and her son, Brandon McDuffie, 25, were found deceased following an incident at a Mobile home, Sunday afternoon.

Notice of the shooting deaths came after officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Ross Street on reports of a ‘domestic situation’ and discovered the mother and son deceased inside a home.

Domestic situation escalates to double homicide

The MPD said its investigation revealed Brandon McDuffie fatally shot his mother, Traci McDuffie, and then Traci’s other son, Brent McDuffie, 29, discovered what occurred. At that point, Brandon McDuffie shot towards the other son, causing the other son to defend himself by shooting Brandon, police said.

The death of Traci McDuffie is abated by the death of Brandon McDuffie, police said, and the death of Brandon McDuffie will be presented to a grand jury, FOX10 reported.

A regard on Traci McDuffie’s Facebook wall revealed a 2018 post in which the parent posted; ’12/13/95…23 years ago today my early Christmas gift weighed 4 lbs 5 1/2 oz..Happy birthday to my first born.. Brent Trevon McDuffie..I love u so much son.’

Authorities pleaded with the community to have ‘conflict resolution’ skills and to learn to walk away and live to see another day and if need be, to call 911.