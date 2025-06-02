Rhonda Paulynice, Fort Pierce, Florida mother charged with murder of 6 year old son, Ra’myl Pierre, who she claims killed while performing an exorcism to get rid of evil spirits.

A Florida mother accused of killing her own 6 year old son has claimed she was performing an exorcism on the boy when he died some time last month.

Notice of Ra’myl Pierre’s death came after the six year old had been absent from school since May 14th according to a Facebook release from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

A welfare check at the family Fort Pierce home Friday morning, May 30, led to the discovery of the missing boy’s body, with the boy’s mother, Rhonda Paulynice ‘directing police to the boy’s bedroom where the child was found wrapped in fabric, deceased, laying in bed, with only his face showing,’ St. Lucie County Undersheriff John Bolduc said during a press conference.

Florida mom claimed trying to get rid of 6 year old son ‘evil spirits’

During questioning, the child’s mother told cops she was trying to ‘remove evil spirits’ from her son. Paulynice claimed she was following divine instructions.

Police say the child may have died on May 18. The date was also the last day that Paulynice spoke to her son, detectives said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said that the 41-year-old mother exhibited ‘a lot of highs and lows during the investigation, from laughing at different times at the scene to crying.’

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said it’s unclear how the boy was killed, but said Paulynice told detectives she was working with God to remove demons from the boy’s body.

‘And when the child had stopped moving and basically had passed away, at that point she felt the child had been released of those demons,’ St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro told WPBF. ‘And she was waiting for him to come back.’

Rhonda Paulynice, Fort Pierce mom denied bond as autopsy for 6 year old son is conducted

Prior to the discovery of the child’s body, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fort Pierce residence before for “domestic issues” involving Paulynice and her sister, Del Toro told reporters, but none involving the mother and son.

Paulynice faced multiple charges, including second-degree murder, Failure to Report Death; and Willfully Touching or Moving the Body, Clothing, Or Any Article Upon or Near the Body.

During a Saturday court appearance, the mother was denied bond. Paulynice remained held at the St. Lucie County jail, WPBF reported.

An autopsy was held over the weekend to determine how the 6 year old boy died. Results are pending.

Passerbys dropped by the family’s Fort Pierce home over the weekend, where balloons were hoisted in the front yard in memory of the 6 year old boy.