Patrick Seth Greene, Opelousas, Louisiana school teacher stabs 6 year old child during domestic violence incident in Leonville. Victim described as suffering brain tumor and identified as suspect’s step-son as boy remains in critical condition.

A 37-year-old Louisiana school teacher is accused of a domestic disturbance after cops found a 6 year old boy with multiple stab wounds and lacerations in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Patrick Seth Greene, was arrested following reports of ‘a domestic disturbance’ at a Leonville residence involving his wife, with responding officers finding the child with ‘multiple lacerations and stab wounds to the face, neck and chest area.’

Louisiana husband and father faced felony charges

The suspect, ‘was combative with officers that ultimately took him into custody,’ according to a release from The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who is battling brain cancer, was taken to Opelousas General Hospital and then airlifted to Baton Rouge with life-threatening injuries.

‘Our profound sympathies are with the family and our prayers are for the young child,’ Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said.

The American Press reported that Greene is a teacher and coach at Sulphur High School’s ninth grade campus. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mark LeBlanc said the victim had undergone surgeries and remained in intensive care in critical condition.

Greene upon his arrest, was charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, and resisting an officer. The sheriff’s office said detectives were still investigating the incident, indicating that additional charges would be filed.

‘They’re still combing through body camera footage, statements from various people. There were seven children in the home at the time,’ LeBlanc said.

The official said that the children present during the incident were from previous relationships of the husband and wife living in the home. None of the children were from both husband and wife, intimating that the husband had stabbed his 6 year old step-son.

LeBlanc said the mother and all of the children were in grave danger at the time. The other six children were not harmed and were placed in the custody of family members, KPLCTV reported.

The educator has since been placed on leave as authorities continue to investigate.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip to St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.