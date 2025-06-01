Boulder Colorado terror attack suspect id as Mohamad Soliman, (also spelt Mohammed Soliman) as ‘Pro Palestinian’ man who carried out the molotov terrorist attack targeting Jewish peace walk. Suspect thought to be immigrant from Kuwait. Attack leaves 6 seriously injured.

Conservative social media pundit, Laura Loomer has identified, Mohamad Soiman (also being spelt as Mohammed Soiman) as the alleged suspect behind Sunday’s Boulder, Colorado ‘molotov’ terror attack.

Soliman is alleged to have thrown Molotov cocktails at participants of a pro-Israel demonstration on Pearl Street, injuring multiple people circa 1:26 p.m, Sunday afternoon.

Prominent X accounts, including Raws Alerts and political commentator Laura Loomer, have publicly named Soliman as the attacker. However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed his identity.

Boulder, CO – authorities have arrested a man by the name of Mohamad Soliman in connection with a possible terror attack on a group of Jews. Soliman was said to have dressed up as a landscaper when he threw Molotov cocktails at the group, burning several including children. pic.twitter.com/q4nRvY2E5r — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 1, 2025

🚨 After trying to burn Jews alive in Boulder, Colorado today, Mohamad Soliman ranted about “children being killed” and “Until Palestine is free.” You read that right. He firebombed Jews—then played the victim. This is the twisted ideology of Palestinianism:

Attack Jews, then… pic.twitter.com/Rx9QmtMTar — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) June 1, 2025

Mohamad Soliman aka Mohammed Soliman id as Pro Palestinian

Soliman was observed holding bottles of a clear liquid while waiting for the group outside the downtown courthouse according to witnesses. Soliman leading up to the assault was seen calling for death to ‘Zionists’ before tossing the fiery molotov containers into gathered peace walkers.

‘They are killers! How many children you killed?’ he shouted.

‘End Zionists!’, Soliman shouted.

It’s unclear how many people in total were hurt, but cops said at least some of the injuries may be life-threatening, including one woman who was badly burned.

University student Brooke Coffman said she saw four women lying or sitting on the ground with burns on their legs after the attack. One of them appeared to have been badly burned on most of her body and had been wrapped in a flag by someone, she told Reuters.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, authorities said a suspect was taken into custody. They said that multiple people were injured and taken to local hospitals, some of which have since been transferred to other hospitals.

Posted Laura Loomer on X: ‘Mohamad Soliman, the Muslim man who carried out the Islamic terrorist attack in Colorado today, appears to be an immigrant from Kuwait who recently arrived in the US under Joe Biden’s open border policies 2 YEARS AGO. He has been arrested. A professional profile for a man who has his same name and looks just like him says he works in finance, digital marketing, and international financial reporting. He also appears to have at least one daughter who is studying in the United States in Colorado. He speaks English and Arabic.’

Posted a social media user allegedly at the scene, ‘He was shouting pro-Palestine propaganda with a thick accent.’

Commented ‘StopAntisemitism’: ‘Soliman was said to have dressed up as a landscaper when he threw Molotov cocktails at the group, burning several including children.’

Read another account, ‘Jews Fight Back,’: After trying to burn Jews alive in Boulder, Colorado today, Mohamad Soliman ranted about “children being killed” and “Until Palestine is free.”

Colorado Jewish peace rally targeted

Witnesses at the scene told CBS Colorado that the suspect attacked people with Molotov cocktails who were participating in a walk to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as a terrorist attack, with FBI agents at the scene at 3:30 p.m. Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said the attack was under investigation with police still working to determine if it was indeed a ‘hate crime’ terrorist attack specifically targeting Jewish protesters, saying that it was too early to speculate on the attacker’s motive.

Ed Victor, who was participating in the walk organized by ‘Run For Their Lives,’ told CBS Colorado that participants had been holding ‘silent marches’ every week since Oct. 7 to raise awareness for the hostages still in Gaza. They stop at the courthouse to sing songs, tell stories and read the names of the hostages each week, Victor told the outlet. The protester said around 30 people were participating in Sunday’s walk.

Victor said that the marchers occasionally encounter hecklers and continue peacefully down Pearl Street. People also often nod, clap or thank them as they walk by, he added. Victor said that that participants had never expected someone would attack them.

Boulder, Colorado, Molotov cocktail terrorist attack latest attack condemning Israel

‘So we stood up, lined up in front of the old Boulder courthouse, and I was actually on the far west side. And there was somebody there that I didn’t even notice, although he was making a lot of noise, but I’m just focused on my job of being quiet and getting lined up. And, from my point of view, all of a sudden, I felt the heat. It was a Molotov cocktail equivalent, a gas bomb in a glass jar, thrown. Av [another marcher] saw it, a big flame as high as a tree, and all I saw was someone on fire,’ said Victor.

Read a joint statement from Boulder’s Jewish community in the aftermath in part:

We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza.

We don’t have all the details of what is unfolding, and we promise to keep our community informed.

Sunday’s attack less than two weeks after a couple was shot dead outside an event at Washington D.C‘s Capital Jewish Museum by a suspect who shouted, ‘Free, free Palestine!’ as he was taken into custody.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Milgrim, 26 — a pair of Israeli Embassy workers about to be engaged — were allegedly fatally gunned down by Chicago born, left radical activist, Elias Rodriguez, 31.

Rodriguez in a purported online manifesto criticized Irael’s ongoing assault in Gaza and the claim that only violence was now the ‘only sane option’ to bring an end to the ongoing strife.