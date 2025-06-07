Man beats pregnant girlfriend, dumps her in the woods to die

Logan Mark Willis, Oak Hill, West Virginia man beats pregnant woman and dumps her in the woods to die. Victim was discovered still breathing and fighting for her life.

A West Virginia man is accused of almost beating his late trimester pregnant girlfriend to death before dumping her in the woods to die, before calling 911 to say where to find the battered woman.

Logan Mark Willis, 21, of Oak Hill, Fayette County upon his arrest Friday afternoon was charged with attempt to commit felony murder, malicious wounding and strangulation after he self-reported that he had possibly killed his girlfriend.

According to cops, the victim, whose identity was not released, was found still alive in a wooded area in Kenna. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said that Willis had beaten the woman in his car before dragging her body into the woods, leaving her in ‘very critical condition, and that she could possibly now be dead.’

Sheriff Mellinger reportedly said the deputies found the victim by following a trail of blood. While Willis allegedly stated on the 911 call that his girlfriend had stopped breathing, deputies found her still alive.

A criminal complaint filed with the Jackson County Magistrate Court showed the woman showed signs of strangulation, WCHSTV reported.

When Willis made the call to 911, from a nearby gas station he had his and the victim’s other child with him, the sheriff said.

‘In his own words, he ‘beat her until she quit breathing,” Mellinger said.

A criminal complaint obtained by WSAZ claimed that the woman was ‘observed to have numerous serious injuries consistent with a life-altering beating.’

Remarking about the unborn child, the sheriff said, ‘It’s as much of an issue making sure the baby survives as her.’

Willis remains held at South Central Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The pregnant woman is said to have been in critical condition as of Saturday.

No known motive was immediately known.