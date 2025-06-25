Laura Caron Middle Township, NJ teacher who had 4 year relationship with a then 11 year old boy indicted on sex crime charges. Boy and his sister had come to live with their teacher only for educator to give birth to his child when he was only 13.

A former New Jersey 5th-grade teacher accused of sexually abusing a student from age 11, having his child in 2019, when the boy was only 13 has been indicted by a grand jury.

On Tuesday of last week, June 17, a grand jury returned an indictment against Laura Caron on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The 34-year-old was a 5th-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School for more than a decade, 6abc reported.

Caron is accused of sexually assaulting the victim inside her home from 2016 to 2020, beginning when the child was 11 years old.

The boy along with his sister had come to live with the educator at her South Jersey home following trauma relating to the siblings’ family housing, financial, and marital instability.

Investigators allege that Caron and the victim had a daughter together, saying the baby was born in 2019 when the victim was 13 years old.

The allegations were brought to light when the victim’s father made a social media post in December 2024 saying Caron’s 5-year-old child looked very similar to him and his son, according to police.

Court documents allege that the victim confirmed to police that he was in a sexual relationship with Caron and that he was the father of her young child.

Caron was arrested back on January 15, 2025. She is a native of Bucks County and played basketball for Cabrini University

If convicted of aggravated sexual assault, the former Middle Township teacher faces up to 10 to 20 years in prison, in addition to five to 10 years for the other charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The former female educator is due back in court on July 16 at 9 a.m.