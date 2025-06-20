Lajarvis Ruffin, Jackson, Mississippi man shot dead changing locks for the mother of his child at the Park Springs apartment complex. No arrests.

A Jackson, Mississippi man was shot dead while changing the locks on his child’s mother’s apartment door following complaints she had with the father of her other child.

Lajarvis Ruffin, 30, was fatally gunned down just on midnight, Thursday at Park Springs Apartments on Shaw Road in Jackson, Mississippi.

At the time of the shooting, Ruffin had gone to change the locks in a bid to make the un-named woman feel safe after expressing concerns that the father of her other child may choose to enter her apartment.

‘Trust get you killed stay paranoid…’

Notice of the crime came after the victim’s cousin heard multiple gunshots only to find Ruffin had been shot and killed outside the door, WLBT reported.

The victim, since identified as Himmy Himothy Him on social media, died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds at building 17.

Posted Ruffin on his Facebook wall just one day earlier, ‘Trust get you killed stay paranoid…’

Responded a commentator, ‘That’s crazy to post something like this and end up dead real talk I’m praying for his family but he just told no lie when he posted this man that’s crazy my condolences to this man family this some hurtful shit frfr.’

According to Interim Coroner Howard, Ruffin’s remains will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Jackson Police have not made any arrests and are working to identify suspect(s).

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact JPD at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).