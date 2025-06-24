Katrina Nicole Grant Miami Springs woman attacks romantic rival after catching cheating fiancee with other woman in love triangle.

A woman was arrested after she was captured on camera dragging a romantic rival by her hair from a car before pepper-spraying her outside a Miami Springs hotel.

Video footage from a hotel surveillance showed a couple casually strolling through a parking lot when suddenly they are approached from behind by a speeding vehicle.

Police said the victim was grabbed by her ponytail through a car window and dragged alongside the moving vehicle then pepper-sprayed.

Katrina Nicole Grant pepper sprays drags romantic love rival

The suspect, Katrina Nicole Grant, confessed to the crime and was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the Miami Springs Police Department said in a release.

Police said the attack stemmed from the suspect’s fiancee.

Officers reported to the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel around 7:30 a.m. on June 20 in response to a call about the incident, at which point the victim described what happened, according to the release.

The victim, whose name was not released, told responding officers that she had just checked out of the hotel when a car pulled up alongside her, with the driver lunging out to grab her by the hair and then start driving again, while dragging her in the process.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the woman told officers that the driver started pepper spraying her ‘in the face and left side of her arm,’ according to the arrest form.

Officer Gustavo Miranda wrote in the affidavit that after detaining Grant she allegedly ‘provided a full confession to the aforementioned incident’ after being informed of her Miranda rights, PEOPLE reported.

‘Heartbreak is not an excuse for hair pulling’

He went on to write in the affidavit that Grant allegedly told him that she committed this crime because ‘she was tired of her fiancé cheating on her and let her emotions get the best of her.’

Grant was then arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

‘Let this be a reminder: Heartbreak is not an excuse for hair-pulling…or dragging someone down the road,’ police said in an Instagram post.

The jilted woman posted bail two days later and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim according to NBC6.

The public defender assigned to represent Grant entered a plea of not guilty on his client’s behalf and her arraignment is currently scheduled for July 21.