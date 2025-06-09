Joirdan Jones, Mobile, Alabama woman stabbed to death, mother injured after mom and daughter getting into a confrontation with a former roommate while picking up belongings at a Long st apartment.

A stabbing at a Mobile, Alabama apartment complex over the weekend left a 22 year old woman dead along with her mother injured after the pair having gone to retrieve personal items only for a confrontation with a former roommate to ensue, with deadly consequences.

Notice of the tragedy came after the Mobile Police Department receiving a 911 call circa 6:30 p.m, Sunday evening, about a ‘domestic’ incident at One Ten Apartments at 110 Long St. Responding officers found two female victims with injuries, one of which was life-threatening.

The two victims, described as a mother and daughter were transported to local hospitals, where one of the victims succumbed to her injuries a short time later, police said.

The deceased victim was identified as Joirdan Jones, 22. A description of the victim’s Facebook page described her having studied at The University of South Alabama.

Jones and her mother were retrieving belongings at the location when an argument ensued with a former roommate, FOX10 reported.

The argument turned physical and the roommate armed herself with a knife, ultimately stabbing the women, police said. It remained unclear if the roommate had acted in self defense and believed herself to be in ‘imminent danger’.

Authorities to date declined to release the identity of the mother and the roommate alleged to have stabbed at the two women.

The case will be presented to a grand jury, the MPD to determine what charges, if any will be levied.