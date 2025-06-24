Jarrod Mitchell Arkansas man shoots dead his parents and sister at their Bryant residence. Shooter had previously been committed to a detox facility amid substance abuse and threats to family members.

An Arkansas man made his first court appearance on Monday one day after he was arrested for allegedly killing his sister and parents.

Jarrod Mitchell, 34, appeared in court, where he faced three counts of first degree murder in the slayings of his sister and parents at a residence in Bryant.

Identified as the victims were Monica Jennings, 55, Mitchell’s mother and Michael Jennings, 63, Mitchell’s step-father, along with sister, Kayla Mitchell, 32. All three victims were found fatally shot at the Jennings’ house on Lena Drive.

Why did shooter target parents and sister?

Their bodies were found by the sister’s husband when he returned home from work on Sunday morning, just on 7.30 a.m, according to a news release from the Bryant Police Department.

All three victims and the husband of the sister lived at the residence, with Mitchell not living at the address and who would from time to time visit, according to the NorthWest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Officials also said that three uninjured children were also found inside the home who were described as ‘traumatized, but okay’.

Police noted in the release that ‘there were no signs of forced entry or signs of this being a home invasion.’

Mitchell was arrested some eight hours later and taken to the Saline County Detention Center. He is expected to make another court appearance at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Bond was set at $2 million, KARK reported.

Court records show that Mitchell has been arrested and convicted multiple times for non-violent drug charges.

Bryant, Arkansas shooter had previously been committed against his will

He was also committed against his will back in 2017 while living with his grandparents.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the petition filed by Mitchell’s grandparents, who expressed concern about their grandson’s alleged substance abuse and their fears stemming from his alleged threats to his family.

‘On 6/18/17 he threatened his mother, her husband, and his sister,’ the petition said. ‘He had knives laid out on the bed and one on his person.’

In response to that filing, a judge ordered that Mitchell be committed to a detox facility for no more than 21 days.

Nearly eight years to the date of that filing on June 19, 2025, Mitchell allegedly killed his family members.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with the cost of funeral expenses.