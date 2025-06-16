Janiyah Wilson-Robinson, Margate, Florida, TSA agent at Fort Lauderdale airport arrested assaulting 79 year old passenger following altercation. Victim fell backwards, bruising her forehead.

And it continues … A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent was arrested earlier in the week for allegedly assaulting a 79-year-old passenger at Florida‘s Fort Lauderdale airport.

Janiyah Wilson-Robinson, 21, of Margate, was taken into custody Wednesday following ‘an altercation’ with the un-named passengere at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, WPLG reported.

The station, citing a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report, said Wilson-Robinson attacked the woman from Palm Beach Gardens by ‘placing the palms of her hands on the victim and forcefully pushing her,’ causing her to fall to the ground and hit her forehead.

TSA worker abuse of authority

Investigators said the actions were intentional, causing the ‘elderly victim to fall to the ground, and striking her forehead on the ground.’

The passenger, who remained un-named had been traveling on a JetBlue flight, suffered ‘minor bruising,’ according to deputies.

The victim was treated with an ice pack and declined being taken to hospital.

Not immediately clear is what led to the alleged confrontation.

During questioning, Wilson-Robinson said she did not intend for the 79 year old to fall to the ground. The TSA worker said the push was not meant to cause harm, WPTV reported.

Upon her arrest, Wilson-Robinson was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and was released on a $1,000 bond.

‘The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is aware of the recent arrest of one of our officers. TSA holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and we do not tolerate behavior that violates these standards or the public’s trust,’ a TSA spokesperson said in a released statement.

‘The individual has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation,’ the spokesperson added.

The episode comes amid instances of alleged heavy handed treatment by TSA agents of passengers over the years amidst attempt to screen flyers and maintain heightened airport security.