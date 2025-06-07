Alabama teacher of the year arrested for having sex with teen, enticing...

Heather Ozment, Calera Elementary School teacher of the year in Alabama arrested for having sex with teen, enticing child in released indictment.

A former Alabama teacher of the year in Shelby County is accused of engaging in sex acts with a teen boy.

Heather Ozment, 49, who is listed as a kindergarten teacher at Calera Elementary School was arrested Friday morning following local police receiving a ‘tip off’ that the educator had engaged in ‘inappropriate’ conduct involving at least one elementary school teen.

After months long investigations, Ozment was indicted on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and enticing a child to enter a vehicle or house for immoral purposes, Al.com reported.

Alleged sex act and enticement happened outside of school and after school hours

The alleged incident happened on April 4, at or near a building located at 4979 Highway 31 in Calera, according to the indictment. Ozment is accused of taking a child older than age 12 and younger than age 16 into a bathroom for sexual purposes.

Chief David Hyche with the Calera Police Department said the allegations against Ozment involved a teen, not her students, and happened after school hours.

He said Owens House, a children’s advocacy center, assisted in the investigation by conducting forensic interviews and examinations with the juvenile victims.

‘Allegations involving sexual misconduct with minors must be investigated immediately, thoroughly and methodically,’ the chief said. ‘Nothing we do in law enforcement is more important than protecting the most vulnerable in our community.’

Former Calera Elementary School teacher of the Year

Shelby County Schools issued the following statement:

‘Shelby County Schools was made aware of allegations concerning a teacher from the Calera school zone in early April. The teacher was immediately put on leave for the remainder of the school year while the matter was investigated by local law enforcement. The alleged conduct occurred after school hours and did not take place at a school facility. We are unable to provide more information due to it being a personnel matter.’

Ozment is in the Shelby County Jail. Her bond is set at $45,000.

Police ask anyone with information related to this to call them at 205-668-3505.

The educator’s arrest follows Ozment winning Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025, according to the school’s Facebook page.