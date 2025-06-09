YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise (Manny Dee) aka Manuel Ruiz in real life shoots dead rival YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, Bubbly, after feud along Las Vegas strip near Bellagio Hotel fountain.

A late night shooting along the Las Vegas strip near the famous Bellagio hotel left two people dead and a third person surrendering hours later in the fatal shooting.

YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, Bubbly, were identified as the fatal victims according to social media following the shooting which took place outside the Bellagio along the Las Vegas strip just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in what cops believe was a targeted shooting.

On June 8, 2025, near the Bellagio in Las Vegas, YouTuber Finny Da Legend and a woman were fatally shot during a livestream by another YouTuber, allegedly SinCity-MannyWise, over a social media dispute. Police detained the suspect, and the area was locked down. pic.twitter.com/PxarrVvRnA — toenail (@toenail) June 9, 2025

Footage on X showed unsuspecting tourists milling about on the sidewalk before the gunman who was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, stormed into view brandishing the firearm.

The suspect, since identified as Manuel Ruiz aka YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, was seen firing off multiple rounds just inches from an innocent bystander’s face before dashing out of view of the camera.

‘Are you f—ing kidding me?!’ a woman could be heard shouting as others ducked for cover nearby.

The shooting was captured on a livestream on Finny Da Legend’s YouTube channel before later being deleted the Hindustan Times reported.

Officers patrolling the strip ran towards the scene where they found the two victims suffering gunshot wounds, police said.

‘It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,’ cops said in a statement.

“At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Finny Da Legend and wife , Bubbly were declared dead at the scene according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

After the footage went viral, Ruiz who runs a popular YouTube channel, Sin City Family showed up at a Henderson Police Station early Monday and turned himself in, cops said.

Cops stated that ‘the suspect and the victim had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms.’ Come Monday, YouTube removed Manny’s channel ‘because it violated our Community Guidelines.’

Finny’s YouTube channel continues to remain intact.

The latest video on his channel, which has 3.44K subscribers, is a two-hour livestream titled, “Live Fremont Street Experience #Vegas Finny is Winning Here we Go.”

In the wake of the tragedy, fans flocked to the comment section to comment on Finny and Bubbly’s deaths, with one commentator stating that Manny had intentionally followed the couple with the intent to shoot the pair dead.

Posted the commentator, ‘The other YouTuber that shot him posted an ominous video talking about his “biggest fan” was going to be in Vegas and he was going to be there to meet him. That mofo planned to kill this guy.’

‘Blows my mind that life is too short. One minute you are having fun with your wife, smiling, having a good time and then some clown comes in a ruins your day. RIP,’ one fan commented.

While another commentator wrote, ‘Damn bro this is crazy! Internet beef has got to be some of the dumbest. Live streaming is not the move. RIP’

While a third added, ‘Chilling that you started this stream with the queen lyrics in the background… “If I’m not back again this time tomorrow, carry on. Carry on”. R.I.P.’