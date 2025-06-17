: About author bio at bottom of article.

Dexter Fuller, Richland County, South Carolina man shoots his sister, Margaret Gibson aka Nisaha Blanco dead after verbal altercation. Suspect had history of prior domestic violence arrests.

A South Carolina man is alleged to have shot his sister dead following an argument between the family members at a Richland County residence over the weekend.

Dexter Fuller, 37, is alleged to have shot and killed Margaret Gibson aka Nisaha Blanco (on social media), at a residence in the 4300 block of Candlelite Drive, at 7 p.m, Saturday evening.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said responding officers initially couldn’t find the suspected shooter but found a female victim lying in the grass next to a car.

Dexter Fuller, Richland County man, a dozen arrests in the past 18 years

A deputy began CPR until EMS arrived and transported the woman to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

While police declined to publicly identify the victim or describe the dynamic between the shooter and the victim, social media described the victim and suspect as being siblings.

Investigators said the shooting followed a ‘verbal altercation’ between family members, WIS-TV reported.

Officials said Fuller allegedly shot the victim and left the scene only to later return while deputies were still investigating, with officials placing the man under arrest.

A report via The State stated Fuller had been arrested more than a dozen times in the past 18 years, citing Richland County court records. That includes a 2020 arrest on a second-degree domestic violence charge that the Columbia resident pleaded guilty to in 2023, court records showed.

Following his arrest, Dexter Fuller was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, FOX57 reported.

Fuller is in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without bond.