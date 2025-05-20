Natalia Elizabeth Wright, Lewisburg high school teacher in DeSoto County, Mississippi arrested after admitting to making out and fondling student minor at in Taco Bell parking lot. Female educator continued brazen public display of intimacy in public…

A Mississippi special education teacher has been charged with fondling and kissing an underage student — after she was spotted ‘making out’ with him in a Taco Bell parking lot, according to cops.

Natalia Elizabeth Wright, 31, resigned from Lewisburg High School in DeSoto County, Miss., on April 3 after being accused of having ‘inappropriate contact’ with the boy, including physical touching, ongoing communication, and driving the student to school in her personal vehicle on multiple occasions.

But weeks later, the female teacher was spotted ‘kissing and making out’ with the boy who she taught and privately tutored outside the fast food joint — and then again outside a Baptist church the same day, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 13 Memphis.

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

Wright was finally arrested on Tuesday last week — after her husband filmed her conceding to kissing the student several times while tutoring him at his home, according to the document.

The admission, along with witness testimony and her close access to the victim as both teacher and tutor, prompted charges against the ex teacher.

Wright, who had no prior criminal history, was arrested on May 13 and charged with fondling by a person in a position of trust — a felony offense in Mississippi.

Wright’s charge is a serious felony under Mississippi Code and could carry substantial prison time if she is convicted.

‘Natalia Wright did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously … handle or touch with her mouth … a child under 18 years of age,’ the affidavit stated.

DeSoto County locals stunned

The allegations of public display of intimacy between the teacher and her student victim left locals in DeSoto County, one of Mississippi’s fastest-growing and most affluent regions shocked and stunned.

‘You knew you were going to get caught sooner or later,’ local Shirley Hendrix told FOX13. ‘So why would you jeopardize your job?’

The former teacher was released last week on a $200,000 bond, jail records show.

Natalia Wright is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.