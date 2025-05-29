Janiya Jenkins and Uyani Jones, Streamwood, Illinois sisters stabbed to death by their brother, Jalonie Jenkins aka Lonie Sgbb as manhunt is launched to find the murder suspect sibling.

A stabbing in Illinois that led to two sisters being killed has led to authorities now seeking the whereabouts of the girls’ sibling brother in a manhunt for the wanted man considered a suspect in the slayings.

The bodies of Janiya Jenkins, 21, and Uyani Jones, 10, were found inside a townhome in Streamwood, IL, Wednesday night according to the Streamwood Police Department.

Authorities identified 25 year old man, Jalonie Jenkins as the suspect, with cops saying the man is considered armed and dangerous. The wanted sibling was last seen in Bensenville, Illinois, with his vehicle parked less than 20 miles away from the crime scene, CBS News reported, citing police.

A search was underway Thursday afternoon in a retention pond in the park. Police have not said exactly what they are looking for, but it is near where the suspect’s car was found.

‘Call 911 if he is seen, please do not approach him,’ police said in a release.

A neighbor, described as a good friend of the family, and whose daughter was best friends with Uyani, said her daughter was on the phone with the victims around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday when she heard commotion from inside the home. The neighbor said shortly after, two other kids who were inside the home came over to say their two sisters were dead.

The neighbor followed the boy to the home where they came across the macabre scene of the slain sisters.

‘I walked up the stairs, I just see like blood and stuff, you know everywhere,’ the neighbor told FOX 32. ‘They’re gone, I didn’t see no signs of nobody breathing, I didn’t see no movement, I didn’t hear no, no nothing.’

The neighbor said the last thing her daughter heard on the phone was Jenkins saying, ‘don’t kill the kids.’

Police from multiple departments were seen searching Bensenville’s Redmond Park Wednesday night after being notified of the sisters’ slaying in nearby Streamwood.

‘A perimeter was immediately established, and an extensive search of the park was conducted with the assistance of drones, search dogs, and support from area law enforcement, including the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, and other local agencies,’ Bensenville police wrote on social media Thursday morning.

Jalonie Jenkins who identified on Facebook as Lonie Sgbb continued to remain at large as of Thursday evening.

School District U-46 has offered grief counseling from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Parkwood Elementary School. 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins, who they believe is “armed and dangerous” identified on Facebook as Lonie Sgbb. If what they are saying on FB is true at least one was his sister and the crime scene is horible. pic.twitter.com/l3MKAm6m0I — LetsTalkDefensiveGunUse (@LetsTalkDGU) May 29, 2025