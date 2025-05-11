Jacqueline Ma, former San Diego teacher of the year sentenced to 30 years jail after grooming and sexually abusing two minor boys. Former educator had taught fifth and sixth graders at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City. At the time of her arrest she was discovered to be in possession of love letters along with photos of her 12 year old victim in her wallet.

A former teacher of the year in California was on Friday sentenced to 30 years jail after she was convicted of grooming and sexually abusing a pair of minors at a San Diego elementary school.

Jacqueline Ma, 36, San Diego County’s Teacher of the Year in 2022, was arrested in April 2023 and pleaded guilty in February to two counts each of forcible lewd acts on a child and possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

Former San Diego teacher of the year apologizes

Come Friday, the former ‘prized’ educator was sentenced to 30 years jail according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

‘This defendant violated the trust she had with her students in the most extreme and traumatic way possible and her actions are despicable,’ District Attorney Summer Stephan said. ‘Her victims will have to deal with a lifetime of negative effects and her 30-year sentence is appropriate.’

Leading up to her arrest, Ma, had taught fifth and sixth graders at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City. The former elementary school teacher was one of five teachers nominated as the former San Diego County ‘Teacher of the Year’ for the 2022-2023 school year.

Prior to her being handed her sentence, Ma, addressed the court, in which she said she was ‘deeply ashamed of my actions,’ and apologized for ripping ‘away their childhood.’

‘Instead of following the path of what a teacher should be, I let my selfishness override the boys’ best interests,’ the disgraced educator said through tears.

‘I just pray for an extra hand of protection and strength to all of those I’ve hurt. I’m so sorry.’

Jacqueline Ma San Diego teacher calculated sexual grooming and sexual assault of her male victims

Police began investigating Ma after the mother of a 12-year-old boy she’d been grooming contacted authorities upon finding love letters and suggestive text messages she’d written to the child.

The grooming occurred over a 1 year period, prosecutors said.

Despite the boy’s parents not allowing him to have social media or his own electronics, Ma was able to communicate with her male victim through an unsanctioned after-school program and through a school chat application, the district attorney’s office said.

Ma groomed the boy for over a year before she sexually assaulted him in her classroom over a period of three months while his parents believed he was participating in an after-school basketball program, prosecutors said.

At the time of her arrest, Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart described Ma as ‘obsessive, possessive, controlling, and dangerous,’ while saying the teacher kept a photo of her victim in her wallet.

Offered the DA: ‘When she was arrested, she had a photograph of the victim in her wallet, she had jewelry with his initials, love letters were discovered in her classroom. In some of the messages, she expressed frustration at the child for not responding to the situation quicker. She expressed jealousy when the victim was talking to other girls.’

Child-abusing #US teacher breaks down at life sentence… Crocodile tears from ex-teacher of the year #Jaqueline_Ma, or genuine remorse for pursuing a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old?

She faces 30 years to life in prison.

Jacqueline Ma, 36, is heading to prison for… pic.twitter.com/VdXq4J9zCP — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) May 11, 2025

Abuse of authority, trust and power

Adding, ‘In these messages, the defendant was persistent in sending illicit photographs of herself to the victim and then soliciting the victim to do the same.’

Continuing, ‘She would persistently direct him to engage in sex acts while he was at home and record them. The victim expressed at times, not willingness to go along with some of the activities or uncomfortableness with the activities, but that did not stop the defendant from continuing to message.’

Further investigation into Ma revealed that she had targeted and sexually assaulted a second victim, an 11-year-old boy, in 2020, according to the district attorney’s office.

The educator had taught grades fifth and sixth in the National School District since 2013.

When she was named a 2022 Teacher of the Year, an award profile for Ma read that she ‘considers the relationships she maintains with her students her greatest accomplishments,’ according to NBC 7.

Adding, ‘It still feels surreal to be chosen to represent all the amazing educators in San Diego. It’s a huge honor.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her young male victims.

‘No child deserves what this defendant did and I hope this sentence brings a measure of justice to the victims, their families and the community that was left reeling from this defendant’s crimes,’ District Attorney Stephan said.

Of note, neither victim or their parents attended Friday’s sentencing.