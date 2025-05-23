Hamburg Central train station stabbing leads to woman, 39, stabbing 17, with four left seriously injured after suspected mental health episode. Area known to be one of most dangerous in Germany.

German authorities have arrested a 39 year old woman accused of going on a stabbing rampage at Hamburg’s Central station. The incident which took place during early evening rush hour led to 17 people injured, with four victims fighting for their lives.

Police confirmed they had arrested a 39-year-old female suspect in connection with the stabbing spree, Friday afternoon.

STABBING in GERMANY 12+ Injured. The Suspect is in Custody, Unknown if Deaths Occurred. 3 people are in Critical Condition❗️ A Man can be heard in the Video below Stating “Hamdullah” Which Means “All praise is due to Allah.” Motive Unknown. #Hamburg pic.twitter.com/p10ycizTUa — 𝙆𝙖𝙡𝙥𝙤 (@Kalpo09) May 23, 2025

Mental health emergency suspected

The suspect is believed to have acted alone and there was no sign they had a political motive, the dailymail reported, citing police.

Officers ‘approached her, and the woman allowed herself to be arrested without resistance’, Hamburg Police spokesman Florian Abbenseth told local press.

‘We have no evidence so far that the woman may had a political motive,’ Abbenseth said.

‘Rather, we have information based on which we now want to investigate whether she may have been experiencing a psychological emergency.’

At least 17 people were injured in the attack in Germany’s second-biggest city, a spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP. Four of them had suffered life-threatening injuries, the spokesman added, revising down an initial figure of six.

Six others are severely injured and seven more suffered light injuries, the spokesman said. The suspect is alleged to have targeted people on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station, according to police.

A woman has been arrested after 17 people were injured in a horror train station knife rampage in Hamburg – with four victims now fighting for their lives. Police confirmed they had arrested a 39-year-old female suspect in connection with the stabbing spree at Hamburg Central… pic.twitter.com/BidvSi06Z0 — Gabriela Iglesias🇺🇲 (@iglesias_gabby) May 23, 2025

Hamburg Central station one of Germany’s most dangerous areas

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a woman, wearing a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, being arrested and led away by police officers.

Police said they were not seeking other suspects. Authorities declined to say what may have motivated the 39 year old female suspect, including revealing her identity or whether she had a prior criminal or mental health episodes.

‘The perpetrator is in custody,’ said Peter Tschentscher, Hamburg’s mayor, on Friday night. ‘I wish the victims of the crime much strength and hope that those who are seriously injured will also be able to be saved.’

Hamburg’s central train station is Germany’s busiest, and a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

Hamburg Central station is also known for being one of Germany’s most dangerous train stations. Because of the number of violent altercations there, the city declared the station and its surroundings a weapons-free zone, essentially giving the police more power to search and arrest potential troublemakers.

Pictures on social media show crowds gathered outside the transport hub, as emergency service vehicles and forensics swarmed the scene.

According to German’s Bild, some of the injured were being treated on trains.

Recalled a witness via Hamburger Abendblatt: ‘Luckily I didn’t have headphones on, so I heard everyone screaming, and then they all ran away.’

In a statement, the national railway company Deutsche Bahn said it was ‘deeply shocked’ by the attack. ‘Our thoughts and condolences go out to the injured.’

Regional public broadcaster NDR reported that the attack took place shortly after 6 pm (5pm GMT) in front of a waiting train.

A high-speed ICE train with its doors open could be seen at the platform after the attack.

Four tracks at the station were closed Friday evening, and some long-distance trains were delayed or diverted.

Friday’s stabbing attack is the second major knife attack in Germany this week.

On Monday, the police arrested a man suspected of carrying out a knife attack on Sunday outside a bar in Bielefeld, in western Germany, wounding five people.