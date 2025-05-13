Carrington Bagwell, Louisville, Kentucky woman arrested ordering Gary Ross, convicted felon, to shoot stranger she had fight with earlier that day at a Wendy’s parking lot over her loose dog.

A Louisville, Kentucky woman has been arrested after police say she ordered a co defendant to shoot a man she had a fight with at a Taylor Berry parking lot earlier this year.

Carrington Bagwell, 23, was arrested on Monday following an investigation into the shooting, which occurred on January 4, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department in a Facebook release.

Police say Bagwell instructed 41-year-old Gary Ross, who was arrested on May 6, to accompany her to a Wendy’s in Louisville on Jan. 4 and shoot a stranger with whom she had a verbal altercation with earlier that morning over her dog not being on a leash at a parking lot at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant.

On the day of the shooting, responding cops found the victim, a man in his 20’s with gunshot wounds to his arm and buttocks. The injuries were not life-threatening, with the victim taken hospital for treatment, WLKY reported.

Police allege that after the verbal argument between Bagwell and the un-identified victim, Bagwell went home and told her co-defenant, Gary Ross, 41, about the incident, who then returned with Bagwell to the parking lot where the initial argument had occurred, with Ross then allegedly confronting the victim. At some point during the ‘interaction,’ Bagwell is alleged to have encouraged the co-defendant to shoot the man.

Bagwell and her accomplice were identified after Louisville police viewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, leading to their eventual arrests.

Bagwell who now faces first degree assault charges was released from jail after posting part of her $50,000 bond. Ross who faces first degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon continued to remain in custody.

Bagwell is scheduled to return to court on June 10 at 9 a.m.