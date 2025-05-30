: About author bio at bottom of article.

Carrie Elaine Hall, ‘armed’ Cartersville, Georgia woman shot dead by law enforcement during Bartow County traffic stop. Deceased woman had prior felony arrest record, including aggravated assault with a gun.

A 50 year old woman was shot and killed by Georgia law enforcement officers in Bartow County on Wednesday night following a confrontation during a felony traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Carrie Elaine Hall, 50, of Cartersville was identified as the deceased individual.

According to the GBI, the incident began when Hall allegedly arrived at a residence in Bartow County and fired off a gun in her possession.

Armed woman shot and killed by law enforcement during traffic stop

The homeowner, who was familiar with Hall, was able to identify her and provided her name to responding deputies from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., Bartow County deputies, assisted by an officer from the Cartersville Police Department, located Hall’s vehicle near the intersection of State Route 20/Canton Highway and Conference Center Drive in Cartersville.

As a result of an earlier report involving gunfire, law enforcement initiated a felony traffic stop.

During the stop, authorities say Hall exited her vehicle armed with a firearm. Deputies and the officer reportedly issued multiple verbal commands instructing her to drop the weapon.

Hall did not comply with those commands.

At some point during the standoff, deputies and the officer discharged their weapons, mortally wounding the woman. Hall was pronounced dead at a local hospital, FOX5 reported.

Specific details about the moments immediately preceding the gunfire—such as what prompted the initial shot—have not yet been disclosed by the GBI.

A report via WSB-TV cited Hall having a previous arrest record, with Hall taken into custody by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office in January.

She faced multiple charges including theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault with a gun, terroristic threats and acts, and having a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is actively reviewing the incident as part of a standard officer-involved shooting investigation.

Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office for review.

No officers were injured during the encounter or sanctioned.