Bandna Bhatti, UC Berkeley student paralyzed from the waist down after falling from staircase at frat party. It wasn’t until 7 hours later that medical professionals were called after Phi Kappa Tau house demanding that she be removed from premises.

A University of California, Berkeley student just weeks from graduation has been left paralyzed from the waist down after falling while attending a fraternity house party last month.

Bandna Bhatti, 21, slipped and fell from an external metal staircase at the Phi Kappa Tau house around 1 p.m. on April 19. She wasn’t seen by medical professionals until roughly seven hours later when friends finally called 911, according to KTVU.

Bhatti plunged at least 12 feet, landing on a narrow passageway outside the frat house and striking her head on the way down. She lay there for 15 minutes before she was discovered by her friends and taken inside the fraternity house.

UC Berkeley student paralyzed at frat party

While at the frat house, those who brought Bhatti inside where told they had to go. Bhatti’s friends, unaware of the extent of her injuries, took her back to her nearby apartment, KRON4 reported.

It wasn’t until seven hours after she fell, that 911 was called for the Data Science major.

In addition to the paralyzing spinal fracture, Bhatti also sustained other severe injuries, including the tearing of the dura with spinal fluid leakage, a scapular fracture, and a brain hematoma.

‘Our beloved sister, Bandna, only 21 years old, was just three weeks away from graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in Data Science — a milestone she had worked so hard for — when our world was turned upside down,’ her sister Sonya Bhatti wrote in a GoFundMe page created to raise money for the college senior’s medical care.

‘We received the kind of call no family ever wants to get. Bandna had suffered a tragic and devastating fall,’ Sonya added.

‘These injuries are not only life-altering but will require extensive and ongoing medical care, including physical therapy, rehabilitation, and specialized support to help her navigate this new chapter,’ the fundraiser added.

Bandna Bhatti family band together

The accident happened on Cal Day, an annual open house for incoming freshmen and their families.

Police are looking into the incident but are not commenting on the details of the investigation.

‘She cannot walk. She cannot move her body,’ her mother, Sukh Bhatti, told KTVU at Highland Hospital in Oakland, where Bandna remains in hospital.

‘She’s paralyzed, asking me questions – ‘Can I graduate? Can I go to my graduation?”

The university, meanwhile, said it’s offering support to the student.

‘UC Berkeley is aware of an ongoing police investigation regarding reports of a student being injured near or at a fraternity,’ UC Berkeley said in a statement to PEOPLE. ‘Our thoughts are with the student, their family, loved ones and friends during this time. We are following our protocols to offer support to the student and their family.’

Matt Arnold, CEO of Phi Kappa Tau’s national organization issued a statement.

‘We are deeply concerned by recent reports of an incident involving a young student who was reportedly injured near the Phi Kappa Tau chapter house at the University of California, Berkeley.

‘Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this challenging time. The health, safety, and well-being of all individuals in our community remain our highest priorities. We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are fully cooperating with university officials and local authorities.’

Authorities have not publicly stated whether any charges are being considered or if the university will impose disciplinary action.

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had raised just under $100K.