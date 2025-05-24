Alisa Bajraktarevic ex Bronx, NYC cop fired: the dismissal comes amid an active lawsuit over sexual harassment and claims she blocked the NYPD from searching her then suspected drug dealer’s boyfriend’s car.

The soap opera of cops lives is now in session…. A hardbody cop from the Bronx who was once suspended from the NYPD for interfering with a probe into her alleged drug dealer boyfriend only to then accuse police of ‘derailing her career’ has been fired.

Alisa Bajraktarevic, 34, — who has an active lawsuit against the department over a topless photo of her that circulated among cops — was fired on May 2, according to internal personnel orders obtained by the nypost.

Ex Bronx cop accused of blocking investigation of ex suspected drug dealer boyfriend

Bajraktarevic, of Yonkers, worked in the Robbery Squad, was suspended for 30 days after a 2023 incident in which she tried to stop narcotics detectives from searching the car of her then alleged drug dealer boyfriend, in the Bronx.

Read a nypost report at the time in part: ‘Bronx Robbery Squad Officer Alisa Bajraktarevic, caused such a commotion during a car stop that cops had to call for backup, sources said.

She was moved to desk duty and had her guns taken away the same day on suspicion she was dating the alleged dealer, Kelvin Hernandez, 33, sources said.

The couple met at a gym and that Bajraktarevic had been warned to stay away from him.

“Narcotics had been watching him,” a police source said. “They didn’t know who she was until she stepped up and said who she was.”

Not immediately clear is whether cops had a warrant or probable cause to search the suspected drug dealer’s car. At the time, cops relented and let Hernandez and Bajraktarevic leave the scene without a car search taking place.

Of note, police protocol forbids officers from ‘associating’ with a criminal.

The episode led to Hernanez being charged with resisting arrest and going on to file a lawsuit against police. Bajraktarevic who then became her own subject of an investigation insisted that her boyfriend wasn’t selling drugs.

But there was more to come.

Former Bronx cop lawyer responds

The episode led to Bajraktarevic filing her own lawsuit against the NYPD last year in Manhattan Supreme Court claiming her career was derailed after an officer she’d briefly dated shared a topless photo of her with other members of the department in a group chat.

Bajraktarevic sent the ‘sexy snap’ to Lt. Mark Rivera, whom she dated for a few months that year, she said in her lawsuit. Rivera allegedly shared the photo in a group text with other cops, and it spread like wildfire, the former cop alleges.

Many of her own posts on Instagram and Reddit show the officer in other suggestive photos, including one of her lying on her belly in the sun wearing a thong bikini under the sun in Cancun, Mexico.

Another post shows her standing on a treadmill at Xtreme Fitness in Mount Vernon. A third shows her shooting a picture with her phone of her backside, captioned, ‘Thick police officer.’

Bajraktarevic, who was with the NYPD for 12 years, is seeking unspecified damages from the city, Rivera, and another supervisor she claims sexually harassed her in 2022.

Bajraktarevic’s lawyer, John Scola has since claimed the former cops dismissal was ‘retaliatory.’

‘There is no doubt that our client’s internal complaints of sexual harassment, the unlawful dissemination of a naked photograph of her, and her lawsuit against the NYPD were the true motivating factors behind her termination,’ Scola told the nypost. ‘We are confident that once this matter is adjudicated …. the retaliatory nature of her discharge will be fully exposed.’

Or will it?

The NYPD has to date declined to publicly comment on Bajraktarevic and her former beau’s lawsuit.