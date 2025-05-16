Akaysha Miller up and coming Chicago rapper AkDaGhee shot dead sitting in car in the North Lawndale by three men. No arrests.

A 33 year old woman was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Chicago‘s North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The victim, since identified as Akaysha Miller and going by her ‘rapper’ name, AkDaGhee was sitting in a parked white car in the 1600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue circa 2:34 p.m., when three people came up. One of them took out a gun and shot the woman, police said.

The woman was shot in the head and torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, CBS News reported.

Miller tried driving away only to crash into a tree at the scene.

Reports told of the shooting taking place about a block from William Penn Elementary School, 1616 S. Avers Ave.

Authorities had yet to identify the suspects or what led to the shooting. To date no arrests have been.

A regard of AkDaGhee’s social media profile showed the ‘up and coming’ rapper posing with wads of money in one picture along with a gun in another.

Posted one commentator on the web: ‘You live by it you die by it, really not feeling sorry for anyone who put their selves in positions like this, but condolences to her family and I’m praying for them.’

Added another, ‘Live by the sword,die by the sword. She knew the consequences.’

The Chicago Police Department has asked anyone with information to reach out at cpdtip.com or 833-408-0069.