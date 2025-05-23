Adam Darrah and Marcus Macaulay, Glen Falls, NY state teens shot dead at hands of David Larose, of Albany, who now faces murder charges. Both victims were found along road in rural town of Fort Ann. No known motive.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on murder and weapons charges in connection with a deadly shooting of two 19 year old teens in upstate New York.

David Larose, 20 of Albany is alleged to have fatally gunned down Glen Fall teens, Adam M. Darrah and Marcus J. Macaulay, both 19, Thursday night in Fort Ann, some 12 miles away.

According to the New York State Police, troopers and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Clay Hill Road, Washington County near the border of NY and Vermont.

Fort Ann, NY shooting leaves 2 Glen Fall 19 year old teens dead

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered two male victims lying in the roadway with life-threatening gunshot wounds. WNYT reported authorities at the time of the shooting that authorities were searching for a suspect who had fled the crime scene in a vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel transported both individuals to Glens Falls Hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Adam Darrah, remembered by peers as a reserved but kind-hearted individual, had recently begun working full-time as an apprentice electrician and was considering attending community college in the fall. Friends say he had a passion for cars and often spent his weekends working on old engines in his family’s garage.

Marcus Macaulay, by contrast, was the more extroverted of the pair. A former high school athlete, he had plans to enlist in the U.S. Army later this year and was known around the community for his easygoing nature and infectious sense of humor.

‘Marcus and Adam were like brothers,’ said Jayden Brooks, a friend of both victims. ‘They had their whole lives ahead of them. None of this makes sense.’

No known motive

In the hours following the shooting, NY State Police announced that 20 year old suspect, David Larose was taken into custody in connection with the shooting just after 12.48 a.m, Friday morning, with the assistance of the Troy Police Department in Troy, New York.

Larose was transported to SP Granville for processing and charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, a class A felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.

Authorities to date declined to say what led up to the shooting.

State Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has relevant information to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling (518) 457-6811 or by emailing [email protected].