Man tired of being used by female friend, kills her & boyfriend

Michael Wayne Adkins, Clay County, West Virginia man shoots and kills female friend, Brenda Dennis, he was obsessed with, and her boyfriend, Richard Bishop after ‘becoming tired of being used by her.’

Michael Wayne Adkins of Clay County was taken into custody early this week and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of Brenda Dennis and Richard Bishop, after the couple’s bodies were found by a witness at a Clay County home, Thursday night about 8.30 p.m, WCHS reported.

The male victim was reported to have suffered three gunshot wounds. The female, later identified as Dennis, had suffered a single gunshot wound. Several shell casings from a 9 mm handgun were also recovered from inside the home.

During questioning, the witness brought up Adkins name, telling police that Adkins was ‘obsessed’ with Dennis but did not like Bishop.

Dennis’ son also spoke to police, telling investigators that Adkins had previously told him that he was ‘going to kill Mr. Bishop one day,’ according to WOWK.

The officers then reportedly went to Adkins’ home in Duck, West Virginia, where they picked him up and transported him to the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment for an interview.

During questioning, Adkins admitted going to Dennis home on March 31 to give her a ride, only for the pair to argue and the man leaving her home after having stayed overnight. Later that day, Adkins at the behest of Dennis returned to her home after demanding that he loan her his car. A short while later the woman returned with Bishop in the car.

Infuriated, Adkins got into another argument with Dennis during which the woman allegedly threatened to “whip his a–,”

Adkins said he responded by pulling out his 9 mm and shooting Bishop once in the chest, per WCHS. Bishop fell to the floor and Adkins said he shot him an additional two times before turning the gun on Dennis and shooting her once.

After allegedly confessing to the shooting, Adkins told troopers that he’d known Dennis for about three years, adding that he was ‘tired of being used by her.’

Adkins is currently being held in West Virginia Central Regional Jail without bond.