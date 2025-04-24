Joseph Kling charged with starting NJ major wildfire after failing to properly extinguish bonfire

Joseph Kling, Ocean Township, N.J teen charged with arson after starting one of the largest wildfires in decades, ‘the Jones Road Wildfire’ after failing to properly extinguish bonfire he started with wooden pallets after leaving the area, only for all encompassing blaze ensuing, leading to the destruction of over 15,000 acres.

A 19-year-old teen has been charged with starting a massive wildfire in N.J in the Pines Barrens area that has led to 15,000 acres being scorched, prosecutors said.

Joseph William Kling, of Ocean Township, is alleged to have set wooden pallets on fire in the Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area and then leaving the area after failing to properly put out a bonfire he had started, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kling was taken into custody at Ocean Township police headquarters and brought to the Ocean County Jail where he now faces arson and aggravated arson charges.

Notice of the ensuing blaze came just on around 9.45 am, Tuesday in Waretown, near where the teen lived, before quickly spreading and enveloping nearby areas. The fire, since named the Jones Road Wildfire quickly spread out of control, forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents of Ocean and Lacey townships.

Fueled by drought-ravaged vegetation, blustery winds and low relative humidity, the fire quickly spread through the Pine Barrens of the wildlife area, jumped the busy Garden State Parkway and threatened around 1,300 structures at one point, fire officials said.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had scorched roughly 15,000 acres (23 square miles, or slightly larger than Manhattan Island) and destroyed at least one commercial building.

At least 5,000 people heeded mandatory evacuation orders or voluntarily evacuated, according to officials, ABC News reported.

The wildfire is currently 50% contained with 12 structures threatened, according to the latest update from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

No injuries have been reported, and all evacuation orders have been lifted.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey’s commissioner of Environmental Protection, praised firefighters for ‘truly averting a major disaster.’

Although one commercial building was destroyed and several cabins were damaged, officials said no homes have been lost and no injuries were reported.

The massive blaze, one of the largest wildfires in New Jersey in twenty years, prompted an air quality advisory in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester and Rockland counties through Thursday.

Officials estimate the fire might not be completely extinguished until at least Saturday.

Kling remains held at the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing on April 29th.