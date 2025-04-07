: About author bio at bottom of article.

Gregory Lewis, Florida principal at Bok Academy North placed on admin leave after arrested trying to use shoplifting hack at Walmart where he attempted to steal aka ‘skip scan’ $37.45 worth of items.

What type of example does it set for the kids…?

A Florida middle school principal has been placed on leave after he was arrested trying to use a ‘shoplifting hack’ at a Polk County Walmart store.

The reprimand follows Gregory Lewis, principal at Bok Academy North in Polk County, being arrested for allegedly stealing $37.45 worth of goods from a Walmart in White Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Florida middle principal arrested trying skip scanning hack

At the time of his arrest, Lewis admitted to the attempted shoplifting, after his friends taught him how they shoplifted using the tactic.

‘We sit around talking, “Hey I did this.” Let me try and see what I can get away with,’ Lewis is heard telling police on the arrest footage.

‘I did something dumb today and I understand it,’ added the principal.

The educator’s demise follows Lewis attempting ‘skip scanning’—a common shoplifting method where customers scan cheaper items while sneaking more expensive items through.

Walmart security observed him placing disposable foam plates between pricier items while using a self-checkout. This method is similar to the ‘banana trick’ used by shoplifters, where they scan a cheap item, like the fruit, but take a more expensive item.

The stolen items included large pack of light bulbs, bacon and frozen butterfly shrimp.

Skip scanning arrest setting a bad example for students

Lewis admitted the ‘skip scanning’ offense according to an arrest affidavit.

The practise involves placing the bar code of less expensive items under the scan while placing the more expensive items in one’s bag in order to pay less overall.

Following his arrest, Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail on a petit theft charge, WFLA reported.

Lake Wales Charter Schools placed Lewis on administrative leave pending a review, according to the interim superintendent Alricky Smith.

‘At this time, I am unable to provide any comments on the next steps, as this matter is ongoing,’ Smith wrote in a letter to trustees.

Retired Polk County teacher James Barker told WFLA that Lewis’s actions affect the ‘reputation’ of all who work in education.

‘More and more people are doing just stupid things without any regard to the consequences not only for themselves but the reputation of our profession,’ he told the outlet.

‘He’s the principal of the school and now he’s been caught doing this, so what example does he set for the kids?’

Lewis has been the principal at Bok Tower North since August 2024.