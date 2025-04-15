Did Grant Barr, missing Wall st banker intentionally drown during Spain trip?

Did Grant Barr, missing Wall st banker suicide during Spain vacation? Banker’s body washes up ashore in what is believed to have been the result of a drowning. Man had traveled abroad following end of a relationship.

The body of a New York banker who went missing while vacationing in Spain earlier this year washed up along a beach.

Grant Barr, 37, disappeared on January 28 while visiting Estepona, the Costa del Sol region of southern Spain, with friends and family.

His body washed up on a beach on March 3, but his family was not informed until April 4, when the remains were identified.

How did Grant Barr, Wall st banker end up abruptly going missing?

Weeks after his disappearance, the missing man’s pair of pants, passport and boating license were recovered on a beach in the area. At the time, authorities were seeking to discover if Barr was still in Spain or if he had traveled outside the country using alternative identification, Murcia Today reported.

The missing banker was described as having brown hair, green eyes, and slim build and standing around 5ft 7inch tall.

Barr’s family had been desperately searching for him until they learned just days ago that his remains had been found.

Barr’s brother James told The Spanish Eye that police had to use DNA to identify the banker’s remains, which are now back in the US.

‘After a week and back and forth between the courts and the coroner’s office, his remains were released on Friday and we were able to cremate him and finally bring him home,’ James told the outlet.

‘While the thoughts of a worst case scenario came to mind form time to time, none of us actually thought this would ultimately be the outcome.’

James said his brother likely drowned, but he did not know where exactly his remains were found.

James Barr expressed frustration that officials did not mention the remains had been found back in March.

‘It means the last time we were all there searching for two weeks he was already found, however they didn’t even suggest that there was something they were looking into,’ James said.

Did heart break lead to the missing banker intentionally drowning?

Barr had reportedly traveled to Spain for a sailing getaway after a breakup according to EuroWeekly News.

His father Michael Barr had previously said he was in an emotional state when he vanished and might have been suffering from paranoia and struggling with reality.

The discovery of the missing banker’s pants and passport near a beach days after his abrupt disappearance sparked a massive search and social media campaigns pleading for help, but to little effect.

Barr’s other brother Luke also shared a message following news of his death.

‘Our brother passed on doing what he loved: facing the sea in its magnificent beauty and terrible might,’ he said.

Barr’s father Micharl said: ‘As a father, my world will never be the same; the same may be true for all who knew and loved him. I ask God for the strength to carry on, with courage and love in my heart. And I give thanks for the prayers and kind thoughts from all who knew and loved him.’

Barr worked at the The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, commonly known as BNY, according to his LinkedIn. The banker had also previously worked for Citibank.

Spain’s Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional have not commented on the new developments.

Authorities and family declined to say whether they believe the missing banker had taken his own life amidst heart break. Or if he had met another fate?