Alexander Taylor Valdez, Fort Worth, Texas man claims using witchcraft & exorcism in the murder of his mother, Teresita Sayson . Cops are called to the crime scene after the son sent a photo of the woman’s body to a group via Snapchat.

A Fort Worth, Texas has admitted killing his mother during the enactment of witchcraft and exorcism. Following the slaying of his mother, the 23 year old son is alleged to have sent a photo of the woman’s body to a group chat via Snapchat.

Alexander Taylor Valdez, 23, upon his arrest over the weekend was charged with the the murder of his 58 year old mother, Teresita Sayson.

The victim is alleged to have been struck multiple times with a blunt force object, killing her, just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a release from the Fort Worth Police Department.

‘I was doing witchcraft to kill my mom’

Police told of receiving an anonymous 911 call from someone claiming that they had just received a photo in a group chat on Snapchat of a woman on the ground covered in something red, possibly blood, the arrest affidavit stated. The anonymous caller gave police the address of the 9900 block of Farmers Branch St. in Fort Worth. They said this was the address of the person who sent the photo, WFAA reported.

When officers arrived, a man answered the door with blood on his face, neck, chest, torso, hands and feet. He was also carrying a Bible and told police, ‘It was an exorcism‘ as he walked out of the house and sat on a chair on the front porch, according to the arrest affidavit.

The officer asked why he had blood on him, and the man, identified as the victim’s 23 year old son, Alexander Taylor Valdez, told the officer, ‘I was doing witchcraft to kill my mom.’ The officer asked if there was anyone else in the house, with Taylor-Valdez replying, ‘There is a dead body in there, it’s my mom,’ the affidavit stated.

Mother’s broken jewelry box found with blood and hair wedged into box

Inside the home, officers found a woman in the master bedroom with blood on her body and trauma to her face and upper body. Officers also found a dead dog in the room with the woman. During the search of the home, investigators found a broken jewelry box with blood and hair wedged into the box.

Tersita Sayson, the suspect’s mother, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.53 a.m. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner report states she died from blunt force injuries to the head.

According to the affidavit, Valdez had sent the photo of that scene to several of his friends via Snapchat. The document says one of the friends opened the image and immediately texted the others not to open it. Many of those friends showed up on the scene, and one showed officers the photo, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the photo shows a dead person and a dead dog. Officers saw blood on the wall, carpet and the body of the person in the photo.

Valdez during his arrest, refused to answer any questions and requested an attorney, the affidavit stated.

Alexander Valdez was booked into the Tarrant County Jail where he is facing a charge of murder. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

No known murder motive was immediately known as authorities continue to investigate.