Yessenia Navarro Garcia, Santa Ana High School choir teacher in Orange County, California arrested for having sexual relationship with teen student.

A Southern California teacher has admitted to having a six month long illicit ‘sexual relationship’ with a 17-year-old student she met at a school she taught at according to authorities.

Yessenia Navarro Garcia, 37, a choir teacher at Santa Ana High School was arrested over the weekend after admitting to the sexual acts the boy had reported on, police said.

Upon speaking with the victim, a 17-year-old senior, officers learned that he had ‘been having sexual relations with his choir teacher for approximately six months.’

Additional victims feared

Garcia, of Orange County, a teacher at the school for about five years, was arrested the following day after the student victim texted the teacher 6p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, to meet him at a location in Santa Ana only to be taken into custody by waiting police.

During questioning, the female educator admitted to all the sexual acts the student had reported on according to a release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Garcia was booked at the Santa Ana Jail on several sexual assault-related charges. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who witnesses the alleged crimes or has any further information is asked to call 714-245-8370. Anonymous calls can be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her teen male victim.