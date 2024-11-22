Kelsey Glover, Poinciana, Florida mother holds teen daughter, Giselle underwater in bathtub until she drowns. Attack in Osceola County took place in the presence of another child and roommate. No known motive.

A Florida mother is reported to have killed her 14 year old daughter after holding her head underwater in a bathtub until she drowned, cops said.

Kelsey Glover, 35 is alleged to have carried out the deed in an upstairs bathroom on Wednesday while another child and a roommate where in the home in the town of Poinciana, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters at a press conference Thursday.

‘They tried to stop her but were not successful. Eventually, Ms. Glover began attacking and chasing these witnesses around the house with a hammer, which led them to also call 911,’ Lopez said.

‘mom grabbed her by the hair and held her head underwater,’

When responding deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene they had to wrestle the tool from Glover’s hands, Sheriff Lopez said.

The 14 year old girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, WESH reported.

The sheriff described Kelsey Glover as uncooperative with police yet to determine what led to the mother attacking her own daughter, Giselle Glover.

Court filings stated, ‘Glover put her daughter in the bathtub and grabbed her by the hair and held her head underwater,” and the hammer attack happened because the roommate tried to save the girl.’

‘What happened to her is unimaginable, and we are determined to get justice for Giselle,’ Lopez said.

Prior domestic issue

Neighbors speaking to WESH said they didn’t know the family, while saying they had seen law enforcement at the home before.

But the sheriff said the only previous domestic issue with the family he knew of was when Kelsey Glover was accused of battering the children’s father.

Glover upon her arrest was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Additional charges are expected once Giselle’s cause of death is determined, the official said.

Authorities have indicated the mother will likely no be charged with first degree murder.

Of note, Lopez said the mother had no prior criminal history.