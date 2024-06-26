Ramone Carter, 3 year old Buffalo, NY boy riding tricycle shot & killed, 2 teens arrested. Toddler’s 7 year old sister was also shot but is expected to survive. Teens had been targeting another young person.

A 3 year old Buffalo, New York state boy riding his tricycle was shot and killed, Friday while playing with his sister, who was also shot but is expected to survive. Police have since arrested two boys, a 16 and 14 year old.

Ramone Carter, 3, was killed while playing with his sister at a family gathering in Buffalo, NY, when they were shot. The siblings were rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where the boy died. The girl was expected to recover.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane on Tuesday said the two boys, one 16 and the other 14, have been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, WKBW reported. The older boy faces 25 years to life if convicted, while the younger boy faces 15 years to life.

Prosecutors say they don’t believe the two teens targeted the children. The DA said the teens were trying to target another young person. The boys’ identities hadn’t been released because of their age.

Investigators revealed during a news conference Tuesday the two boys allegedly had a revolver and a pistol, weapons which were identified as being illegally acquired.

Ramone’s mother, Shakenya Griffen, told WKBW that her son ‘was such a lovable person.’

‘I always wanted a son,’ she said. ‘I finally had a son. Now I don’t have a son.’

Gun violence

Martina Carter, Ramone’s oldest sister, told WKBW, that her brother was an ‘amazing kid’ and called his death ‘devastating.’

‘I would have never thought a 3-year-old baby playing outside at a graduation party would be … shot and killed,’ she told the station.

Ramone Carter was only days away from turning 4 years old when he was shot and killed, a victim of gun violence that pervades America.

‘The guns have to be put down,’ Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said during a Saturday press conference. ‘There’s no reason for all these illegal weapons to be on the streets.’