Mexico mom struck and killed by train trying to take perfect selfie

Dulce Alondra, Mexico mom struck and killed by locomotion train, the Empress trying to take selfie alongside railway tracks as the historic train roared past only for tragedy to strike.

A 28 year old Mexico woman has died after she was struck and killed by a passing locomotive train when she stood too close to the track as she sought to take a selfie as the iconic steam train roared past. The incident happened as the woman’s 3 year old son looked on.

Dulce Alondra, 28, was with her young son and other attendees standing alongside railway tracks in anticipation of the 1930 built locomotive train known as the Empress passing on Tuesday.

The tragedy happened in the town of Nopala de Villagran, 60 miles northwest of Mexico City according to Noticias Telemundo.

ELLA ES LA MUJER QUE MURIÓ TOMÁNDOSE UNA SELFIE Dulce Alondra García Hernández de 28 años, es la mujer que trató de tomarse una foto con el tren “La Emperatriz” y murió esta semana en Hidalgo. pic.twitter.com/melAbEyCoz — El Ojo Morelos (@ElOjoMorelos) June 6, 2024

In captured video, Alondra can be seen telling the boy to stay low and away from the train. But tragedy would soon strike as the single teacher mom of one, who was standing up on a small hill, posing for a selfie, stepped too close towards the barrelling train, with its horns tooting, and was struck on the head as it roared past.

Just prior to the woman being struck, a voice can be heard warning people to stay far away from the train.

The authorities have reminded residents that they should stand at least 33 feet from the tracks and should never try to climb on any railway equipment or infrastructure for better views.

While the 3 year old was not hurt, the boy was left orphaned, Mexico media reported.

The incident led to commentators on social media criticising the mother’s actions, with one person writing, ‘This incident is a reminder of the dangers associated with selfies in unconventional places.’

‘Each year hundreds of people around the world suffer serious accidents or lose their lives trying to get the perfect image for social media.’

While another wrote, ‘Her recklessness killed her.’

Alondra’s funeral will take place on Thursday in her native town of Huichapan – 25 miles from the spot where she lost her life.

The Canadian Pacific 2816 aka The Empress was built in Montreal in December 1930 and is the one of its type, a H1b 4-6-4 Hudson type steam locomotive that still survives in tact.

The locomotive train was in commercial service until its retirement in 1960. It was subsequently restored by CPR in 1998 and reappeared in active service in 2001.

Until this past Spring, the train had been out of commission since 2012. The train began its Final Spike Steam Tour in Calgary in April, and will end its trek on June 7 in Mexico City.

The Empress 2816 is known for its participation in tourist and special trains, preserving its original appearance and operation. Likewise, it can reach relatively high speeds due to its design and has been a symbol of Canadian railway heritage, also used in events and commemorative routes.

The operators of the train, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, released a statement to the dailymail, saying:

‘We regret to share that a woman was fatally injured while standing foul of a passing train soon after it departed a station in the municipality of Nopala de Villagrán, Hidalgo on Tuesday. This tragic incident is under investigation.

We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and wish to express our condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones.

For their own safety and that of the crews, all spectators looking at any train must always remain at least 10 meters back from the train and the tracks. Spectators must never stand on railway tracks, try to board rail equipment or climb on rail infrastructure. Always use caution around tracks and trains.’

During its passage through Mexico, Empress 2816 made several stops in key cities, allowing local audiences to get up close and personal with North American railroad heritage and experience the classic engineering of a working steam locomotive. This trip sought not only historical tribute but also to promote tourism and transnational cooperation between the countries involved.