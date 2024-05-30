Robert Marcu Florida dad strangles 10 year old boy following altercation with his son at park in Sunny Isles Beach, viral video captures.

‘I wanted to teach him a lesson…’ A Florida father has been arrested after cellphone video showed him choking and shaking a 10 year old boy at a local park on Memorial Day

Robert Marcu, 60, upon his arrest was charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and battery by strangulation, CBS News Miami reported.

The incident follows the un-named boy allegedly picking on the father’s son, the father told Sunny Isles Beach Police.

‘I know what I did, and I did it to teach him a lesson.’

Video of the incident allegedly shows Marcu grabbing a 10-year-old boy by the neck and shaking him while at Gwen Margolis Park in Sunny Isles Beach. The boy’s head can be seen bobbing back and forth.

‘The biggest concern here is that a grown man with the strength of a man went after a young child that was helpless and could not, based on size alone, defend himself,’ said Sunny Isles Beach Police Sgt. Melissa Porro according to WIS-TV.

Police say the 10-year-old victim and another child, allegedly Marcu’s son, were playing with water guns when the boys started fighting, and Marcu intervened.

‘It was at this time that that individual approached one of the children involved in that little child’s play fight … and began to violently choke this child, pretty much scare this child to the point that he was crying hysterically and very upset,’ Porro said.

Added Porro, ‘Grown adults should never take matters in to their own hands.’

The arrest report says Marcu grabbed the victim by the neck, impeding his breathing, restricting his airway and shaking him around while still gripping his neck. The report also states that Marcu said, ‘I know what I did, and I did it to teach him a lesson.’

The victim was left with red marks and scratches. Porro says he was shaken up by the incident but physically OK.

Porro said it’s never ok for an adult to grab a child like that, especially if it’s not their child, and said the proper thing to do would be to take the issue up with the parents in a non-violent way, or even call the parents and let them mediate the situation.

Marcu appeared in court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $5,000. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim. The father has had no serious problems with the law before.

It was revealed in court that the children involved attend the same school.