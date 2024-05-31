Jamal Mitchell Minneapolis police officer shot dead by shooting suspect pretending to be shooting victim in ambush shooting responding to calls of mass shooting at a downtown apartment complex.

A Minneapolis police officer responding to reports of a mass shooting outside an apartment complex downtown, was fired upon and killed in what authorities have described as an ambush shooting by the shooting suspect who had pretended to be a shooting victim.

Jamal Mitchell, 36, was identified as the fallen cop who was shot dead as he and his partner approached the scene by the shooting suspect who would also be gunned down by returning police gunfire.

Mitchell and another officer had responded to a report of a double shooting at an apartment on Blaisdell Avenue South Thursday afternoon when they came across an injured individual in the area of East 22nd Street and Blaisdell – an individual who turned out to be the shooter.

The individual ‘ambushed’ the officers, opening fire on them without warning and striking both, with the officers returning fire, CBS Minnesota reported.

Both officers were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where Mitchell was later pronounced dead. The shooter also died from gunshot wounds a short time later.

Two males linked to the shooter were found shot in the apartment, with one pronounced dead at the scene and the other taken to a hospital with ‘grave injuries.’

A third civilian, a bystander, was also shot during the exchange of fire and suffered critical injuries.

The second officer and a firefighter at the scene were also shot, though their wounds are non-life-threatening.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of all the individuals involved pending further investigations.

2nd year cop who was hailed a hero on his 3rd day on the job

Jamal Mitchell—was described as being an officer in just his second year of duty.

‘He was rushing toward danger,’ said Drew Evans, the head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension during a Thursday press conference. ‘We answered a call for service and the first thing he did when he got out of his car was help victims at the scene and he was ambushed.’

Evans said Mitchell rushed to give a shooting victim medical care after being dispatched to the scene. Once out of his cruiser, the same man whose life Mitchell was trying to save pulled out a gun and shot him dead, Evans said. He added that the horrific encounter was captured by Mitchell’s body-worn camera.

Mitchell died at a downtown hospital ‘despite all life saving measures,’ Evans said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Mitchell was a ‘courageous hero’ who saved an elderly couple from a house fire on just his third day on the job.

‘We will honor his sacrifice. We will remember his name. We will never forget what he did for the people of our city. The lives he protected, the lives he saved,’ Frey said.

The shooting comes three months after two officers and a firefighter-paramedic in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville were killed while responding to a domestic violence call.