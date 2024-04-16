Loletha Hall Uber driver shot dead by William Brock Ohio 81 year old ‘white’ man in a scam call gone deadly as both the ‘black’ app driver and resident were unwittingly both involved in the scam, only for the 81 year old to take the law into his own hands.

A scam call turned deadly. Ohio authorities have charged an 81 year old man with murder after he allegedly shot dead an Uber driver who had arrived at the man’s home to pick up a package after both the driver along with the resident (unbeknownst to each other) had been targeted by a scam call.

William Brock, 81, allegedly shot Loletha Hall, 61, no les than 3 times, killing her on his front lawn on the morning of March 25 after the app driver arrived at the man’s home to pick up a package (at the behest of the unknown male scammer) only to be rebuffed by the resident who had moments earlier received a call from the same person or an accomplice demanding ransom money from him in a scam involving a relative who was allegedly in jail.

Believing Hall was somehow connected to the ruse to ‘rip him off’, after having received a call from someone falsely identifying themselves as an officer at the local courthouse, Brock refused to let the Uber driver leave when he told her that he had no package for her to pick up. An argument ensued, with the resident holding the woman at gunpoint, after she demanded the resident let her leave before shooting her dead, WBNS reported.

Brock then called police to his home, about 4 miles west of South Charleston, Ohio, to say he had just shot someone who was ‘attempting a robbery’.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies and multiple other agencies arrived, they found Hall on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, and Brock with injuries to his head and an ear.

The Uber driver was unarmed, did not make any threats or demands, and did not attack Brock, authorities said after reviewing dashboard video from her Uber vehicle, WTAJ reported.

Hall only approached Brock’s home and asked about the package she was sent to pick up through the app, the sheriff’s office said. In response, Brock allegedly pulled out a revolver and held her at gunpoint, demanding to know the identities of the scammers.

Video shows Brock chasing Hall around her car, as she screams for help as Brock yells at her, ‘Gone! Get out of here!’ and ‘Yeah, I know what you’re after!’

When Hall tried to get in her car to get away, authorities said Brock shot her. During a struggle between the two at the car door, he allegedly shot her two more times, investigators said. After this exchange, Brock called 911 to say he had ‘shot someone dead attempting to rob him.’

During the ensuing episode, video dashcam from Hall’s Uber vehicle showed Brock taking Hall’s phone to prevent her from making calls, with the sheriff’s office saying Brock did not call 911 either, deciding in essence to take the law into his own hands.

Deputies arrested Brock on a murder charge because they said Hall did not present any active threat during the encounter, nor did Brock try to summon help during their interaction according to Springfield News-Sun.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released a video recorded by a dashcam in Hall’s car, which captured her approaching Brock’s home, then trying to leave as he followed her and pointed the gun at her.

Police said only after the 81 year old shot Hall did Brock call the police to report the incident.

‘Mr Brock received some scam call by a person purporting to be someone from our courts who informed him a family member was incarcerated and that he had a bond of a significant amount of money,’ said Lt Kristopher Shultz of the Clark county sheriff’s office in a press release.

Throughout the ordeal, Hall had no idea what Brock was referring to when the 81 year old kept referring to who the scammer was, police said.

‘[Hall] made no threats or assaults toward Mr Brock, and made no demands, other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve through the Uber App,’ Shultz said in the release.

Brock told police that he shot Hall while she was going to her car because he feared she was getting a gun. Or maybe he feared a black woman?

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it is now investigating the scam calls and Uber app order that led to the shooting, and looking for the suspect or accomplices that coordinated the incident.

Records from Clark County Municipal Court showed Brock pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in a Wednesday arraignment hearing. If convicted, he faces up to a $15,000 fine and between 15 years to life in prison.

After the arraignment hearing, Brock posted a bond set at $200,000. Records showed his next court date would be a preliminary hearing on April 22.

In a statement, Uber confirmed that they had spoken with Hall’s family and were in contact with law enforcement.

‘This is a horrific tragedy and our hearts continue to be with Lo-Letha’s loved ones as they grieve. We have been in contact with law enforcement and remain committed to supporting their investigation,’ said an Uber spokesperson in a statement.

The ride-share company added that the account that ordered the Uber to Brock’s house had been banned.

The identity behind the account had not been publicly known. It remained unclear if police had been able to reach out to that individual and what led to the scammer perpetrating the ruse?