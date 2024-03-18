Samyia Spain stabbed dead, while twin sister Sanyia Spain survives stabbing after rejecting the advances of a man at Park Slope, Brooklyn deli. No arrests.

One woman was fatally stabbed and her twin sister injured after the two 19 year old women rejected unwanted advances at a Brooklyn deli.

Samyia and Sanyia Spain who moments earlier had been at a party arrived at a Park Slope deli on 4th avenue and St Marks Place around 2.20 am Sunday when the altercation occurred.

Authorities say 19-year-old Samyia Spain was fatally stabbed in the neck and chest. Her twin, Sanyia Spain, was stabbed in the arm at the ‘Natural Plus’ bodega.

‘They’re not sober. They get rejected and they just escalate it’

Both sisters were transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where Samiya died. Saniya remained in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses say the stabbing happened after the twins turned down one of the suspects’ advance and one of the men acting out in revenge according to NBCNY.

‘They’re not sober. They get rejected and they just escalate it ten-fold. We (were) all having a good night before this,’ one witness told the nypost. ‘We just had left and we went to the store to get food. We all were getting sandwiches, beef patties just to eat, We’re hungry, we want to go home and this happens.’

According to a relative of the twins, the sisters were attacked after spurning the advances of two unknown men, with one of the two men being particularly aggressive.

‘He walked in and started hitting on her,’ Alphonso Goodson, the girls’ grandfather, told the nypost. ‘She said, ‘I don’t want to be bothered with you. Leave me alone.’ Then the store owner put him out.

‘He took it the wrong way. He came after them.’

‘He started kicking on the door, he started banging on the door,’ the grandfather said. ‘I don’t know if they called the police, but at that time [the store owner] should have called. And then when [the twins] left the store, that’s when he attacked them.’

‘He was waiting for them,’ the grandfather added. ‘He took it the wrong way. He came after them. That was wrong. That was dead wrong. I hope they catch this guy.’

‘He had a knife in his hand and was saying, ‘I’m gonna stab y’all in the face,’ sister Sanyia told the Daily News after being released from hospital.

‘I’m telling everyone to back up. And he pushed little Samyia to the ground.

The pair are thought to have been in the same club as their attacker and an accomplice earlier in the evening before they were followed to the store which was busy with late-night revelers.

After reproaching the man making advances, matters turned violent.

‘He pushed little Samyia, and then I pushed him,’ Sanyia said, ‘And then everybody else started pushing him out the door.’

With the bodega manager having locked the door on the men, the two sisters were eventually let out before one of the men, who had been waiting with two other men proceeded to attack the twin sisters who were now also locked out of the bodega.

That’s when the two sisters were attacked by their assailant wearing a ski mask.

Police have appealed for help finding Sunday’s killer who fled after the attack, leaving a knife on the bloodstained street.

Distraught loved ones gathered outside the slain teen’s apartment building just hours after the fatal attack and mere blocks from the bodega to set up a makeshift memorial with flowers, teddy bears and candles.

‘She was a very good person,’ one friend told the nypost. ‘She was in school, she was working. She was very lovable. She didn’t start any trouble. All she wanted to do was have fun. She didn’t have to go out like that.

‘She wasn’t like a party girl,’ the friend said. ‘It was her first time trying to go out to have fun.’

To date police have no leads as to the identity of the man who stabbed the twin sisters along with the other two accompanying men who also fled the scene.