Elena Rios Forklift driver killed in Forth Worth, Texas Walmart facility accident as family demand answers as they consider legal action against employer.

The family of an elderly woman killed in a ‘forklift accident’ are demanding answers as to how she came to be killed during the ‘workplace accident.’

Elena Rios, 68, was impaled while operating a forklift at a Walmart distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas last month.

Fort Worth Fire Department officials stated Rios was killed while ‘on the job’ after she was crushed between a forklift and a pallet rack on February 16th just after 6am.

‘She was always by the books, no accidents,’

Elena, a mother of four and grandmother of 13, had worked for Walmart for 10 years and was certified to operate forklifts and other heavy machinery, WFAA previously reported.

The lack of company transparency has led to unresolved questions and concern as to whether Walmart were following all the rules and had ensured Rio’s safety, explained Ty Stimpson, the family lawyer.

‘She was actually certified forklift operator and was actually transferred to this particular location to train other Walmart employees on how to operate forklifts,’ Stimpson said according to WFAA.

‘She was always by the books, no accidents,’ added Elena’s daughter, Bianca Villanueva. ‘She made sure if someone wasn’t following the rules, she made sure to let them know.’

Incredulously, the family only learned about the matriarch’s fatal accident while watching the news and were given conflicting information about what occurred.

Did Walmart comply with all OSHA standards?

Villanueva told NBC5 that bosses at Walmart did not promptly inform the family of her mom’s death despite her being listed as an emergency contact.

The family still doesn’t know exactly what caused Elena’s death and are wondering to what extent, (if any), her employer had measures in place, as mandated by federal and state legislation, ensuring worker safety.

The results of her autopsy have not been released leaving the family with more questions than answers.

A Walmart spokesperson has conveyed condolences to the family and attempted to assure them that an internal investigation is underway in collaboration with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Walmart officials in a statement said the company was ‘heartbroken over the passing of one our associates.’

Walmart closed the facility for the day after Elena was killed and offered counseling ‘and other resources to our associates as they cope with this tragic event,’ the statement said.

But the family are unhappy with what they say is a complete lack of communication and transparency.

In their quest to find some sort of closure, the family has now launched a website, as they appeal to the public for any information or leads regarding the tragic accident.

‘I want to know what happened,’ Bianca told NBC5. ‘I miss her. And I just want to know why.’

Elena’s family are now exploring the possibility of legal action against Walmart.